Top 10 vegan protein powders to boost muscle growth naturally

Vegan protein powders have gained popularity over the years, with many options available in the market for those looking for plant-based alternatives to traditional whey-based protein supplements. These superior quality source of protein helps fitness enthusiasts achieve their daily protein requirements in an effective and more natural way. Vegan protein powders support tissue repair post-workout, boost the immune system, and contribute to lean muscle growth. Packed with natural ingredients like pea, brown rice, and hemp, which contain amino acids for muscle repair, growth, and overall wellness, without any artificial additives. If you are a dedicated vegan, fan of lactose-intolerant, or only seeking clearer, easy-to-digest protein options, check out these top vegan protein powders of July 2025 that offer smooth blending, great taste, and various health benefits. Best vegan protein powder to support your muscle growth

Top 10 must-have vegan protein powders

Going plant-based does not mean compromising on performance. Vegan protein powders not only stand for great taste and good results but are also loaded with all the essential amino acids that your body needs for daily energy. Scroll down to pick your perfect option after consulting your healthcare professional.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein can be the best option for vegan protein powder, as it contains 24 grams of plant-based protein and 9 essential amino acids. The protein powder includes ginger, cumin, fennel, and fenugreek. By improving digestion, this gut-friendly protein powder is for those who want to build lean muscle, boost metabolism, and manage blood sugar levels. It is made with no harmful chemicals; thus, it could not affect your kidneys and liver in the long run. It comes in different flavours, including Coconut Peppermint, Indonesian Cacao (delicious chocolate), Japanese Ceremonial Matcha, and more.

Reasons to buy Clean protein source Multiple flavours No harmful chemicals Reasons to avoid Some may find the bad taste and bad water solubility Click Here to Buy Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Malnad Arabica Coffee | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g

Customer’s reaction: Customers praised its good quality and noted no bloating or heaviness. However, some may find it grainy and chalky, with no good value for money, and its taste.

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder delivers 23g of protein from pea and brown rice, designed for easy digestion with added digestive enzymes, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and free of many other major allergens. This plant-based protein powder is suitable for gluten-free, vegan, or keto diets. Moreover, this natural vegan protein comes with a tasty chocolate flavour that will give your protein shake the best taste. It is ideal for muscle growth due to its clean formulation.

Reasons to buy Easy to digest Good value for money Supports muscle growth Contains 23g of protein and BCAAs Reasons to avoid Some may find difficulty with its mixability Click Here to Buy Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm)

Customer’s reaction: Customers praised its good quality, health benefits, and noted its 23g of protein and BCAAs. Some find it effective as it mixes easily with water, while others report their digestive issues.

Origin Nutrition Protein Powder is a 100% plant-based protein powder, which is suitable for fitness enthusiasts who prefer the blend of health, taste, and flavour all in one. Every serving is packed with essential nutrients, including non-GMO. Ideal for recovery and digestion, which results in quicker recovery from strenuous activities. Free from added sugar, soya, or any preservatives, it may offer a clean source of protein. This lactose-free protein delivers 4.5 grams of BCAA.

Reasons to buy Energy boosting properties Mixability Good quality Value for money Reasons to avoid Mixed opinion on taste Click Here to Buy Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder (European Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed Protein) Easy to Digest Filter Coffee flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein,810g

Customer’s reaction: Customers find this protein powder to be of the best quality, with energy-boosting properties and effectiveness. However, digestive issues received mixed feedback, and some reported it as horrible in terms of taste and value for money.

OZiva Plant Protein is ideal for meeting daily protein needs. It increases metabolism, boosts immunity, and builds lean muscle. This unfavorable plant-based protein powder is Certified Clean by US CLP and Vegan by Vegan Society UK. It contains no artificial sweeteners or added sugar. Plant-based protein delivers 30g of complete plant protein per serving from brown rice protein, pea protein isolate, and quinoa. It is packed with 9 amino acids and 5.3g BCAAs.

Reasons to buy Certified clean and vegan No added sugar Contains BCAA Rich in high protein Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on value for money Click Here to Buy OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g)

Customer’s reaction: Customers found this protein effective. They also appreciated its 30g of complete plant protein and benefits for muscle building and energy. The other have opinions on value for money, and some have experienced digestive issues.

Origin Nutrition is made up of 100% natural plant protein powder. It offers 25g of protein per serving from sustainably sourced European golden peas and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seeds. The gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, and dairy-free products include a unique blend of digestive enzymes for better absorption and quicker recovery from strenuous activities. Ideal for Jain diets.

Reasons to buy Easy to digest Highly sustainable choices Good for the gut 100% natural plant protein powder Reasons to avoid Higher price Mixed opinion on value for money Click Here to Buy Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder, Unflavoured with 25g Plant Based Protein, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar, Soy Free, Non - GMO, Jain, 8 Servings, 260g

Customer’s reaction: Customers find this easy to digest and appreciates its protein content. While some users report no digestive issues. Some users have mixed opinions on value for money.

The Origin Nutrition blend is made up of Canadian golden peas and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seeds. This vegetarian protein contains 25 grams of protein per serving. The dairy-free, soy-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO make it ideal for better digestion and aid in quicker recovery from strenuous activities. This all-in-one protein comes with the goodness of essential nutrients, which contribute to keeping your body nourished. The protein powder is allergen-free and provides 4 grams of naturally occurring BCAA.

Reasons to buy No added sugar or preservatives Energy-boosting properties Easy to mix Tasty and healthy Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on value for money Click Here to Buy Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder (Canadian Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed) Easy to Digest Vanilla Flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein,792g

Customer’s reaction: Customers appreciate its best quality, effectiveness, and energy-boosting properties. While some users report digestive issues and taste.

MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate offers 28g of protein per scoop. It is packed with 5000g BCAAs and 10.8g EAAs. This can be a good choice for you as it is lab-tested, lactose-free, soy-free, and gluten-free, ensuring optimal absorption and lean growth. It is a reliable choice for post-workout recovery as it provides full transparency and a focus on “Dry basis” Protein vs. “As is basis” protein.

Reasons to buy Lab-tested Lactose-free, gluten-free, and soy-free Promotes better lean growth BCAA content Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on taste and mixability Click Here to Buy MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Unflavoured) | Easy to Digest | Vegan Plant Protein Powder

Customer’s reaction: Customers appreciate its muscle building and recovery after post-workouts. The product receives positive feedback for its quality and value for money. While some users have mentioned horrible taste and poor mixability.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate is a plant-based alternative to whey and soy protein, offering 28g of protein, 4.9g BCAAS, and 1.1g of carbs per serving. This lactose-free, gluten-free, soy-free formula is easy to digest and gentle on sensitive stomachs. It is made in a GMP-compliant facility with no amino spiking or added sugar. Moreover, it is third-party lab-tested. Pea protein is rich in muscle protein synthesis, promotes muscle growth, and is ideal for the elderly, professionals, and athletes.

Reasons to buy High protein content No added sugar, amino spiking, or artificial ingredients Third-party lab tested GMP certified Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on taste and digestive issues Click Here to Buy AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate | Designed for Meal Supplementation | Vegan Plant Protein | Easy To Digest - Vegan & Gluten-Free (1000 gms)

Customer’s reaction: Customers find this protein as a great alternative to whey protein, and for effective results. Some find it difficult to consume and report for poor results.

MYHERB Plant Protein Powder delivers 27g of protein, 21 essential vitamins/minerals, and 6g BCAAs per serving. It ensures great muscle growth and recovery from pea and brown rice. This protein is fortified with peptidase, papain, and bromelain digestive enzymes. It guarantees fast absorption, easy digestion, and no bloating. The sugar-free protein contributes to fast metabolism, boosts immunity, and contains biotin, which supports healthy hair and skin.

Reasons to buy Easy to mix Superior digestion Rich in nutritional content Delivers health benefits Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on taste Click Here to Buy MYHERB Plant Protein Powder | Pea And Brown Rice Protein Powder | Vegan High Protein Powder | 27 gm Protien,21 Vital,6 gm BCCAs | Sugar Free | For Men and Women | Chocolate Flavour (1 Kg)

Customer’s reaction: Customers finds this protein powder delicious. It also receives positive feedback for its quality and unique combination of herbs and proteins. Some also appreciate its value for money, digestibility, and no bloating issues.

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder offers 24g of clean vegan protein from four organic protein sources, including brown rice, peas, flax, and pumpkin seeds, with 4.4g BCAA, 4 digestive enzymes for 95% absorption, and 4g fibre. It has low-temperature processing, which preserves integrity, ensuring 4x faster digestion and no bloating. This non-GMO, appetite-managing, gluten-free formula builds and repairs muscle and sustains energy.

Reasons to buy Clean and pure ingredients Effective for muscle growth Multiple organic protein sources 4x faster digestion Reasons to avoid Requires extra shakes Click Here to Buy Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women | 24g Clean & Green Vegan Pea Protein Isolate, 4.4g BCAA, 4g Fiber, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4x Fast Digestion, 95% Absorption, Swiss Chocolate 1kg

Customer’s reaction: Customers appreciate its easy-to-digest quality, indigestion issues, and mixes instantly without lumps. While some users find it's not rough like other brands, and good for muscle building.

Top features of the best vegan protein powder:

Best vegan protein powder Best for Muscle Gain Protein Per Serving Digestibility, Additives & Special Features Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein Lean muscle, gut health, metabolism 24g Contains ginger, cumin, fennel, fenugreek; All EAAs; No chemicals; Multiple flavours Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Recovery and muscle building 23g Pea & rice blend; 5g BCAA; 22 vitamins & minerals; Chocolate flavour; Easy to digest Origin Nutrition (Filter Coffee Flavour) Post-workout recovery 25g Non-GMO; European pea & pumpkin seed; 4.5g BCAA; No sugar/preservatives OZiva Plant Protein (Unflavoured) Daily fitness & lean muscle gain 30g Certified Clean (US CLP); 9 EAAs; 5.3g BCAA; Sugar & additive-free Origin Nutrition (Unflavoured) Digestive support, clean protein 25g Jain-friendly; Gluten/soy/dairy-free; Digestive enzymes; Sustainable ingredients Origin Nutrition (Vanilla Flavour) Energy, muscle nourishment 25g Canadian peas & pumpkin seeds; Allergen-free; 4g BCAA; Non-GMO MyFitFuel Pea Protein Isolate Transparent label, lean growth 28g 10.8g EAAs; 5g BCAA; Lactose/soy/gluten-free; Lab-tested AS-IT-IS Pea Protein Isolate Protein synthesis, meal supplementation 28g DOPE-free; 4.9g BCAA; Low carb; No sugar; GMP certified; Third-party tested MYHERB Plant Protein (Chocolate) Full-body wellness + muscle recovery 27g 21 vitamins & minerals; 6g BCAA; Biotin; Digestive enzymes; Sugar-free Plantigo Plant Protein (Swiss Chocolate) Fast absorption, energy, gut health 24g 4x faster digestion; 95% absorption; 4 plant protein sources; 4g fibre

Is vegan protein powder healthy?

Yes, vegan protein powder is a healthy and effective source of nutrition. It is packed with essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants, and it is often easier to digest than animal protein. Plant-proteins, including pea, soy, hemp, and brown rice, support muscle growth, weight management, and heart health. Moreover, they are ideal for vegetarians and those with dairy intolerance.

How to choose the best vegan protein powders?

1. When choosing the best vegan protein powder, ensure to consider your fitness goals.

2. Vegan protein powders are derived from various sources, such as peas, brown rice, and soy. Make sure to read about these ingredients to see if they are safe for your needs.

3. Check the ingredients list of the best vegan protein powders. Opt for a product that comes without additives, sugars, or artificial flavours.

4. Check the flavour and texture of the protein powder.

5. Check for third-party testing or certifications like non-GMO, gluten-free, and organic labels.

6. Make sure to check with your doctor before including any protein powder in your diet.

FAQs:Vegan-based protein Is vegan-based protein safe? Yes, they are safe. Vegan proteins provide amino acids that support growth and recovery, similar to why protein does.

May vegan protein cause bloating? Some plant proteins can cause bloating. Therefore, choose easily digestible options, including pea or rice protein, after consulting your healthcare professional.

How do I choose the top vegan protein powder? Always look for complete proteins, minimal additives, and organic ingredients for the best quality.

Is vegan protein good for weight loss? Yes, it contributes to satiety, aids metabolism, and supports muscle maintenance, making it effective for weight loss.

