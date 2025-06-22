Top 10 plant-based protein powders for strength and recovery: Best clean and vegan options
Are you looking for vegan-friendly alternatives to whey protein? Check out this list of the best plant-based protein powders.
It is a common belief that animal protein is the superior type, leaving millions wondering how to meet their protein needs without compromising on their dietary preferences. However, studies show that there is no difference in consuming meat and dairy or plant sources after a workout. This is why having plant-based protein powders can be a smart decision for fitness enthusiasts looking to support their fitness goals. They help repair tissue after a workout, balance fluids and bolster the immune system. Moreover, they contain fibre that promotes good gut bacteria and smooth digestion. If you are also a fan of plant protein, check out this list and explore the top picks.
10 top-rated plant-based protein powders
Plant-based diet can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, as per a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. It can also play an important role in cancer prevention.
1.
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g
Are you struggling with protein goals and digestive discomfort? Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein delivers 24g of clean, complete protein per serving from pea and rice isolates, featuring all 9 essential amino acids. Its unique gut-loving blend of ginger, fennel, cumin, and fenugreek ensures easy digestion and absorption, preventing bloating. This plant-based protein powder supports lean muscle, boosts metabolism, and curbs cravings, offering a kidney and liver-friendly solution for women and men seeking clean nutrition.
Reasons to buy
Gut-friendly blend
Complete amino profile
Clean protein source
Multiple flavours
Reasons to avoid
Customers' feedback was highly mixed
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g
Customers' reactions: Customers praised its good quality and clean isolated source, noting no bloating. However, taste and texture received mixed feedback, with some finding it good and others reporting it as horrible, grainy, or chalky.
Looking to enhance your Herbalife Formula 1 shake for better taste and satiety? Herbalife Shakemate Vanilla adds a rich, creamy texture and delicious vanilla flavour while boosting its protein content. This low-fat, no-added-sugar plant-based protein powder is designed to create a more filling experience, effectively helping to kill hunger and sugar cravings. Backed by Herbalife's nutritional expertise, this plant protein supports muscle maintenance and helps in balanced weight management.
Reasons to buy
Shake enhancement
Protein boost
Weight management support
Low fat and no added sugar
Reasons to avoid
Not a standalone protein powder, it primarily functions as an enhancer for Herbalife Formula 1 shakes
Limited versatility
Herbalife Shakemate Vanilla – Protein-Rich, Low-Fat Delicious Add-On for Formula 1 Shake – 500g
Customers' reactions: Customers considered it good quality and effective for weight loss, with some reporting significant results. They praised its taste and effectiveness in helping to curb hunger and sugar cravings.
3.
MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Unflavoured) | Easy to Digest | Vegan Plant Protein Powder
If you are seeking a highly digestible, transparent vegan protein for muscle building without bloating, MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate may be a good choice for you. It offers 28g protein per scoop, packed with 5000mg BCAAs and 10.8g EAAs. This ultra-pure, unflavoured plant-based protein powder is lab-tested, lactose-free, soy-free, and gluten-free, ensuring optimal absorption and lean growth. With full transparency and a focus on "dry basis" vs. "as is" protein, it is a reliable choice for post-workout recovery.
Reasons to buy
High protein and BCAA content
Exceptional transparency
Lactose-free, soy-free, and gluten-free
Lab-tested
Reasons to avoid
Mixed reviews on taste and mixability
Some found the texture too thick, which might not appeal to all users.
MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Unflavoured) | Easy to Digest | Vegan Plant Protein Powder
Customers' reactions: Customers found this plant protein powder effective for muscle building and recovery with no bloating or digestive issues. However, taste and mixability received mixed reviews, with some reporting an awful taste and poor blending.
4.
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm)
Mypro Sport Nutrition's Plant Protein Powder is a delicious, gut-friendly plant protein to boost your workouts. It delivers 23g protein from pea and brown rice, fortified with 22 essential vitamins/minerals and 5g BCAA. It's mildly sweet chocolate flavour blends smoothly, making your protein intake enjoyable. Designed for easy digestion with added enzymes, this plant-based protein powder is dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free, ensuring quick absorption without stomach upset. Moreover, it is deal for muscle growth and recovery because of its clean formulation.
Reasons to buy
Delicious chocolate flavour
Easy to digest
Provides 23g protein, 22 vitamins & minerals, and 5g BCAA per serving
Good value for money
Helps with muscle growth
Reasons to avoid
Some complained about its mixability
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm)
Customers' reactions: Customers praised the mildly sweet chocolate flavour of this plant-based protein powder. They highly valued its health benefits for muscle growth and workout routines, noting it was easy on the stomach with no digestive issues.
5.
OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g)
Do you need high-quality, clean plant protein to fuel your daily fitness? OZiva Plant Protein delivers 30g complete plant protein per serving from pea protein isolate, brown rice protein, and quinoa, including all 9 essential amino acids and 5.3g BCAAs. This unflavoured plant-based protein powder is ideal for meeting daily protein needs, enhancing metabolism, building lean muscle, and boosting immunity. Certified Clean by US CLP and Vegan by Vegan Society UK, it contains no added sugar or artificial sweeteners.
Reasons to buy
High protein content
Certified clean and vegan
Versatile usage
No added sugar
Reasons to avoid
Mixed feedback on taste and digestibility
Mixed feedback on value for money
OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g)
Customers' reactions: Customers found this protein powder effective. They appreciated its 30g of complete plant protein and benefits for muscle building and energy. However, opinions varied on taste and value for money, and some users experienced digestive difficulties.
6.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate | Designed for Meal Supplementation | Vegan Plant Protein | Easy To Digest - Vegan & Gluten-Free (1000 gms)
AS-IT-IS Nutrition may be a perfect option for those seeking a gentle, highly digestible protein alternative to whey or soy. It offers 28g of protein, 4.9g of BCAA, and 1.1g of carbs per serving, which makes it ideal for muscle building and recovery. This lactose-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free protein is minimally processed, 100% authentic, and free from amino spiking, ensuring purity and transparency. Its fine texture allows for easy meal supplementation in batters or dough, providing a safe and effective solution for addressing protein deficiencies without digestive discomfort.
Reasons to buy
High protein content
Highly digestible and allergen-free
Minimally processed, GMP-compliant, DOPE-free, sugar-free, and 3rd party lab-tested
Supports muscle protein synthesis
Reasons to avoid
Mixed feedback on mixability
Reported digestive issues
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate | Designed for Meal Supplementation | Vegan Plant Protein | Easy To Digest - Vegan & Gluten-Free (1000 gms)
Customers' reactions: Customers found it a good alternative to whey protein, effective for strength training and muscle recovery with high protein content. However, this plant-based protein powder received mixed reviews on value for money and mixability.
7.
Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder, Unflavoured with 25g Plant Based Protein, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar, Soy Free, Non - GMO, Jain, 8 Servings, 260g
Origin Nutrition's Unflavoured Plant Protein Powder offers 25g of protein per serving from sustainably sourced European golden peas and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seeds. This gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO formula includes a unique blend of digestive enzymes for superior absorption and quicker recovery from strenuous activities. With no added sugar or preservatives, this plant-based protein powder is suitable for Jain diets.
Reasons to buy
High-quality and sustainable choices
Enhanced digestion and recovery
Allergen-free
Positive impact on the gut
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
Smaller package size
Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder, Unflavoured with 25g Plant Based Protein, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar, Soy Free, Non - GMO, Jain, 8 Servings, 260g
Customers' reactions: Customers liked the effectiveness of this best plant protein powder. It mixes well and is easy on the gut with no digestive issues. While some considered it good value, others found it expensive.
8.
MYHERB Plant Protein Powder | Pea And Brown Rice Protein Powder | Vegan High Protein Powder | 27 gm Protien,21 Vital,6 gm BCCAs | Sugar Free | For Men and Women | Chocolate Flavour (1 Kg)
MYHERB Plant Protein Powder promises to deliver 27g of protein, 21 essential vitamins/minerals, and 6g BCAAs per serving from pea and brown rice, ensuring comprehensive muscle growth and recovery. Fortified with papain, peptidase, and bromelain digestive enzymes, this plant-based protein powder guarantees easy digestion, fast absorption, and no bloating. This sugar-free formula supports a fast metabolism, boosts immunity, and even includes biotin for healthy skin and hair.
Reasons to buy
High nutritional content
Superior digestion
Health benefits
Easy to mix
Reasons to avoid
Some complained about its taste
MYHERB Plant Protein Powder | Pea And Brown Rice Protein Powder | Vegan High Protein Powder | 27 gm Protien,21 Vital,6 gm BCCAs | Sugar Free | For Men and Women | Chocolate Flavour (1 Kg)
Customers' reactions: Customers consistently praised this plant protein powder for its delicious taste, ease of digestion, and effectiveness. Users appreciated its easy mixability, good absorption, and absence of bloating or digestive issues.
9.
Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate 30Grams Per Serving | Plant Based Protein Powder Isolate With 4.8G BCAA | 100% Pure Unflavoured Plant Pea Protein Powder - 500Grams
Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate can support if you are struggling with post-workout recovery or digestive issues from protein. It promises to offer 30g of pure pea protein per serving, packed with 4.8g BCAAs for superior muscle synthesis and repair, reducing exercise-induced damage. Its proprietary blend of Papain, Pepsin, and Bromelain digestive enzymes ensures gentle digestion and optimal nutrient absorption, preventing stomach discomfort. This versatile, unflavoured powder seamlessly blends into any meal to provide convenient and gratifying wellness support.
Reasons to buy
High protein content
Good for recovery
Gentle on the gut
Good value for money
Reasons to avoid
Unflavoured
Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate 30Grams Per Serving | Plant Based Protein Powder Isolate With 4.8G BCAA | 100% Pure Unflavoured Plant Pea Protein Powder - 500Grams
Customers' reactions: Customers highly appreciated this plant-based protein for its 30g protein content and mild, natural taste. They reported significant muscle growth and energy boosts after workouts, praising its effectiveness for recovery.
10.
Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women | 24g Clean & Green Vegan Pea Protein Isolate, 4.4g BCAA, 4g Fiber, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4x Fast Digestion, 95% Absorption, Swiss Chocolate 1kg
If you are tired of grainy protein powders that upset your stomach, try Plantigo Plant Protein Powder. This protein claims to offer 24g of clean vegan protein from four organic protein sources like peas, brown rice, flax and pumpkin seeds with 4.4g BCAA, 4g fiber, and 4 digestive enzymes for 95% absorption. Its low-temperature processing preserves integrity, ensuring 4x faster digestion and no bloating. This non-GMO, gluten-free formula builds and repairs muscle, manages appetite, and provides sustained energy.
Reasons to buy
Multiple organic protein sources
Enhanced digestion and absorption
Clean and pure ingredients
Effective for muscle and energy
Reasons to avoid
Slightly grainy texture
Requires extra shakes
Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women | 24g Clean & Green Vegan Pea Protein Isolate, 4.4g BCAA, 4g Fiber, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4x Fast Digestion, 95% Absorption, Swiss Chocolate 1kg
Customers' reactions: Customers found this protein powder surprisingly tasty and appreciated its multiple protein sources. Users considered it budget-friendly and a good value. However, opinions varied on texture.
Top features of the best plant-powered protein powder:
|Plant-powered protein powder
|Protein content (per serving)
|Flavour
|Material type free (e.g., Allergen/Additive Free)
|Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein
|24g
|Indonesian Cacao (variety of flavors available)
|No harmful chemically processed ingredients, Pea & Rice isolate base.
|Herbalife Shakemate Vanilla
|Not specified (Protein boost)
|Vanilla
|Low fat, No added sugar.
|MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate
|28g ('as is basis')
|Unflavoured
|Lactose-free, Soy-free, Gluten-free, No Thickeners, No Fillers, No Taurine, No Glycine, No Dairy Whiteners, No Skim Milk Powder, No Sugar, No Color, No Artificial Flavor or Preservatives.
|Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein
|23g
|Chocolate
|Gluten-free, Vegan, Keto-friendly, Dairy-free, Soy-free, free of many other major allergens.
|OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness
|30g
|Unflavoured
|No added sugar, No artificial sweeteners, 100% natural, Certified Clean by US CLP, Certified Vegan by Vegan Society of UK.
|AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate
|28g
|Unflavoured
|Lactose-free, Dairy-free, Soy-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Amino spiking-free, DOPE-free, Sugar-free.
|Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder
|25g
|Unflavoured
|Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar, Soy Free, Non-GMO, Jain-friendly, No Preservatives, Allergen-free.
|MYHERB Plant Protein Powder
|27g
|Chocolate
|Sugar Free.
|Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate
|30g
|Unflavoured
|100% pure pea protein isolate.
|Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women
|24g
|Swiss Chocolate
|Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Vegan-friendly, No Soy, No Added Sugar, No artificial flavors, No Trans fats.
Is plant protein powder healthy?
Yes, plant protein is a healthy and effective source of nutrition. It is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, and is often easier to digest than animal protein. Plant proteins like pea, soy, hemp, and brown rice support muscle growth, heart health, and weight management. They are also free from cholesterol and often lower in saturated fats, which makes them a great choice for long-term wellness. Moreover, they are ideal for vegans, vegetarians, and those with dairy intolerance.
How to choose the best plant-based protein powders?
1. When choosing the best plant protein powder, make sure to consider your fitness goals.
2. Plant protein powders are derived from various sources, including peas, brown rice and soy. Read about these ingredients to ensure they are safe for your needs.
3. Check the ingredients list of the best plant-based protein powders. Opt for a product that comes without additives, sugars or artificial flavours.
4. Check the flavour and texture of the protein powder. Many brands offer flavours like vanilla, chocolate and more.
5. Check the nutritional content of the product and ensure it offers at least 15 to 30 grams of protein per serving along with fats, fiber and carbohydrates.
6. Check for third-party testing or certifications like non-GMO, gluten-free and organic labels.
7. Make sure to check with your doctor before including any protein powder in your diet.
Frequently asked questions
- Is plant-based protein safe?
Yes, they are safe. Plant proteins are linked to reduced cardiovascular risks, as per a study published in a review titled, Plant-Based Diets for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention.
- Are there any side effects of plant protein powders?
While plant proteins are generally safe, excessive intake may lead to gastrointestinal discomforts like bloating, gas or diarrhoea.
- Whey vs plant protein: What is the difference?
Whey protein powder is made from milk and contains all essential amino acids. Plant proteins are made from sources like peas, rice and hemp. They are lactose-free and suitable for vegans.
- What is the recommended dosage of protein?
The recommended dosage of protein for an average adult is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For athletes or fitness enthusiasts, it may be better to take 1.6 to 2.2 grams per kilogram. You should also consult your healthcare provider to get better guidance.
