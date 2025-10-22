Bengaluru cardiologist explains 2 categories of heart problems in childhood all parents need to know

Heart diseases are rising at an unprecedented rate, especially in young adults. But heart diseases don't spare young children either. To understand the cardiovascular dangers, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Chandan Saurav Mahapatro, consultant, interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, Bengaluru. While one may think that heart problems may be a middle-aged concern, Dr Mahapatro shed light on an alarming reality and said, “Heart problems are not age-related. Even children get affected by serious heart problems.” Children also suffer from heart issues. (Picture credit: Freepik)

In children, heart issues are classified, as the cardiologist noted, into congenital heart defects and lifestyle-driven heart issues. As a parent, it is important to know about these categories and the signs to seek immediate medical care.

Congenital heart defects (CHD)

The first category of heart issues children are afflicted by is congenital heart defects. Describing the causes, the cardiologist shared, “These are structural defects in the heart and are present right at birth. These conditions are not usually caused by lifestyle or parenting choices."

Genetics play a big role in shaping congenital heart defects. “They are mostly caused due to genetic issues, or due to issues during fetal development, such as maternal illness (rubella), certain medications during pregnancy, poorly controlled diabetes, alcohol use, or family history,” Dr Mahapatro said.

The health issues or lifestyle factors a mother may experience during pregnancy can influence fetal development, leading to structural defects in the heart. Structural defect here means a physical problem in the heart's very anatomy, how the heart is formed. When the heart's shape or structure is not normal, blood flow or basic functions may be affected.

But the severity in early years is rare, as only 1 per cent of babies with CHD require surgery within the first year of life, as per the cardiologist. Mild cases only require medications and medical care.

Dr Mahapatro explained some of the common warning signs of CHD parents should know, “Some of the warning signs of CHDs include rapid breathing, bluish skin (cyanosis), difficulty feeding, stunted growth and poor weight gain.”

Lifestyle-driven heart issues

Eating junk food increases the risk of lifestyle-driven heart problems. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The second category is lifestyle-driven heart issues.“Lifestyle-driven heart issues develop over time, often as a result of modern living. Poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, rising childhood obesity, and even stress can contribute to high blood pressure, cholesterol problems, and early signs of heart disease in young people," Dr Mahapatro said.

In other words, not all heart problems are inherited or present from birth; some develop because of poor lifestyle choices.

While CHD requires urgent care, lifestyle-driven heart problems pose bigger risks in adulthood. “Lifestyle-driven heart problems may not cause immediate concerns like CHDs; they build risk gradually, leading to serious complications during adulthood,” the cardiologist warned.

He emphasised that parents should encourage children to stay physically active and eat nutritionally balanced meals to protect heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.