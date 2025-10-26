Physician warns retinoids ‘can give you a whole new skin’ but there are side effects that you shouldn't ignore

Do you use retinoids in your skincare? Recently, with the growing emphasis on self-care and the rising demand for products that promote healthy and youthful-looking skin, the use of retinoids has increased in our daily routines. Retinoids act on the skin by increasing how fast it renews itself and boosting collagen production, which allows it to improve skin tone and texture. (Shutterstock)

However, when introducing a new ingredient to your skin, it is always best to be cautious, educate yourself about its effects and potential side effects, and consider consulting an expert. Highlighting the same for retinoids, Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator, shared a video on October 25.

Retinoids 101

In his video explaining how retinoids work, Dr Mezher highlighted that anything that produces a biological or therapeutic effect in the body also carries the potential for side effects, because the same mechanisms that create desired outcomes can unintentionally influence other systems.

In the video, the physician stitched a clip of an influencer talking about using prescription retinoid for the past two weeks, which caused her to have flaky, dead skin.

Why does this happen? According to Dr Mezher, prescription topical retinoids can give you ‘a whole new skin’, but there may be some side effects that you shouldn't ignore.

Doctor explains the side effects of retinoid

“Retinoids act on the skin by increasing how fast it renews itself and boosting collagen production, which allows it to improve skin tone and texture, unclog pores, and reduce the signs of ageing,” Dr Mezher explained.

However, he pointed out, anything that has effects also has side effects. Here are some, as shared by the physician, that you need to keep in mind before you start using it:

That increased skin renewal can bring more delicate skin to the forefront, causing sensitivity to sunlight.

Retinoids can also work on the TRPV1 receptor, which is also activated by capsaicin in chilli, causing redness, burning, or stinging.

Retinoids are also not suitable for everyone; you shouldn't take them if you're pregnant. (Generated via ChatGPT)

They can also help to prevent new spots from forming by reducing oil production in glands that can lead to skin dryness.

Retinoids are also not suitable for everyone; you shouldn't take them if you're pregnant.

How to avoid these side effects?

Per the physician, there are some measures you can take to help reduce these side effects if they do happen. He suggests:

Using SPF 50,

a non-comedogenic moisturiser regularly,

sun avoidance measures,

and the right protective clothing.

Lastly, Dr Mezher noted, “Medications, supplements, and even natural remedies work by interacting with cells, receptors, or biochemical pathways, and these pathways are rarely limited to a single, isolated function. This is why healthcare professionals weigh the benefits versus risks of every intervention. Understanding that no active treatment is entirely free of side effects helps people make informed decisions and recognise that most side effects are manageable compared to the positive impact of the intended effect.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.