What should be your skincare schedule? Retinoids to Vitamin C, doctor explains how to use actives correctly

Retinoids, vitamin C, SPF, niacinamide, and so on - there are several actives out there in the market that influencers or self-acclaimed beauty experts tell us to use in our daily skincare routine. If you spend even a morsel of your time on the internet, you know this to be true. However, if not used correctly, these actives can seriously damage your skin barrier and do more harm than good. How many times in a week should you use skincare actives? (Freepik)

Dr Saru Singh, MBBS - DALM aesthetic consultant and physician, shared tips on using these products correctly and the number of times they should be applied on the skin. She shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, “Your Skincare Schedule. How you use your actives matters just as much as the ingredients themselves.”

How many times in a week should you use skincare actives?

In the video, Dr Singh explained how many times in a week one should use actives like retinoids, niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, AHAs, BHA, peptides, ceramides, and SPF. According to her, retinoids should be used 2-3 times a week during the night, vitamin C should be used every day in the morning, AHAs and BHAs should be used 2 times (preferably during the night), azelaic acid should be used every day at night, peptides and ceramides can be used every day, and niacinamide can be used 5-6 times a week. In the end, she added that SPF is a must and should be used every single day in your morning routine.

Your fool-proof guide to using actives -

Retinoids: Start slow - once a week and build up. Use 2-3 times a week during the night. Always pair it with a good moisturiser to prevent irritation.

Niacinamide: Though Dr Saru called this active overrated, using it 5-6 times a week is ideal. If your skin gets sensitive, scale back and focus on barrier repair.

Vitamin C: Perfect for mornings, but never mix with retinoids. Always follow with SPF for maximum protection. Use it every single day in your morning routine.

Azelaic Acid: Can be used every single night at bedtime. Use products with 5-10 per cent azelaic acid.

Hyaluronic Acid: Apply daily on damp skin and lock it in with a moisturizer, especially in dry climates.

If not used correctly, actives can seriously damage your skin barrier and do more harm than good. (Freepik)

AHAs: Stick to 2-3 times a week for gentle exfoliation, preferably at night. Don’t pair with retinoids to avoid over-exfoliation.

BHA: Great for unclogging pores - 2 times a week, preferably at night. Pair with calming ingredients to reduce irritation.

Peptides: Very safe ingredient and can be used every day (both AM and PM). Use 3-4 times a week for a collagen boost. Combine with antioxidants for enhanced results.

Ceramides: Daily (AM and PM routine) for barrier repair, especially after active use. Your skin will stay smooth and hydrated. Works for all skin types.

SPF: Absolutely essential. Use it daily for the best anti-ageing defence - mineral SPF if you’re sensitive.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.