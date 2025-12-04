Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist says til seeds are underrated superfood; recommends eating if you don't drink milk

Seed cycling is a wellness trend that has gained momentum over the years. While chia, basil, and pumpkin seeds have been favourites, some of the most common seeds found in Indian households are not getting the attention they deserve. One of them is sesame seeds, also known as til seeds. Packed with natural calcium and essential minerals, sesame seeds support stronger bones without depending on dairy. (Shutterstock)

According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, the problem with sesame seeds is that they have a marketing problem. In a December 3 Instagram post, he advocates for sesame seeds as an extremely underrated superfood.

Sesame seeds: The underrated superfood

Dr Vatsya wrote in the post's caption, “Most parents worry when their kids refuse milk, but sesame seeds can quietly fill that gap. Packed with natural calcium and essential minerals, they support stronger bones without depending on dairy.”

The gastroenterologist recommended eating the seeds after lightly roasting or soaking them, as their absorption becomes even better. “Add just 1 to 2 teaspoons to daily meals, pair with sunlight or Vitamin D, and you have a simple, reliable habit for long-term bone health,” he added.

Nutritional value of sesame seeds

According to the gastroenterologist, sesame seeds offer numerous health benefits. “Just 100 grams of sesame seeds contain 900 to 1000 milligrams of calcium. Magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc are also essential minerals for both digestion and metabolism.”

However, he warned that raw sesame seeds contain phytates, which inhibit calcium absorption. This is why he recommends lightly roasting sesame seeds and soaking them overnight. “This is a better option as it naturally improves their mineral absorption,” he noted.

Lastly, Dr Vatsya highlighted, “Adding just one to two teaspoons of roasted or powdered sesame seeds to your daily diet is a simple and sustainable habit that supports long-term bone strength. So those moms who have this problem with their children that they do not drink milk, they should definitely try sesame seeds.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.