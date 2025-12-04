California cardiologist with 20 years experience reveals earliest sign of ageing: Not wrinkles, joint pain, weight gain

Forget the mirrors and the aching knees. The earliest and most crucial sign that your body is beginning to age isn't wrinkles, weight gain, or joint pain — it's metabolic slowdown. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a cardiologist from California, US, who has 20 years of experience treating heart diseases, shared this insight in a December 3 Instagram post. Also read | Gerontologist reveals anti ageing foods she eats on repeat every single day: Non-fat paneer to dried fruit The real first sign of ageing can often be a slowdown in metabolism, rather than visible signs like joint pain. (Freepik)

He explained that the good news is that this process is highly manageable, and said, “Most people don’t realise this, but the earliest signs of ageing I see aren’t wrinkles, weight gain, or joint pain — it’s metabolic slowdown. And the good news? There are three things you can do right now that can instantly start shifting how your body ages.”

Dr Bhojraj said he was focused on the root causes and patterns of health rather than just treating symptoms. In his post, he highlighted three key areas to address for instant, anti-ageing benefits:

1️. Reduce your morning stress surge

Your first cortisol spike of the day determines your inflammation, cravings, energy, and blood sugar rhythm. Even 5 minutes of calm — light, movement, breath — can completely change your metabolic trajectory for the next 12 hours.

2️. Improve your mitochondrial 'spark'

Your mitochondria are the engines of your cells. When they’re under-fuelled or overwhelmed, you feel older. Supporting them through better sleep timing, protein distribution, and consistent movement can immediately improve energy and repair.

3️. Balance your blood sugar from your first meal

The fastest way to slow aging is stabilising glucose. The first meal sets the pattern: stable glucose = stable energy, stable inflammation, stable metabolism.

Dr Bhojraj concluded his post by stressing the interconnectedness of these systems: “Because when these three systems — stress, mitochondria, and blood sugar — shift, your entire biological age shifts with them. That’s why functional medicine focuses on patterns, not symptoms.”

His message was clear: long-term vitality may depend less on expensive creams and joint supplements, and more on immediate, mindful changes to morning habits, energy production, and dietary choices.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.