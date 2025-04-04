Say goodbye to joint pain without surgery: Expert shares 8 tips on diet plan, lifestyle tweaks, treatments and therapies

Joint pain is a widespread issue affecting people of all ages and while surgery is often considered a last resort for chronic joint pain, there are several effective, non-surgical treatments available today. With advancements in medical science, innovative therapies are emerging that provide long-lasting relief without the risks and downtime associated with surgery. Say goodbye to joint pain without surgery: Know the latest medical innovations from the expert.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Vaish, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Injury Specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Healing Touch Clinic in New Delhi's Okhla, suggested some of the latest and most effective non-surgical treatments for joint pain.

1. Regenerative medicine: PRP and stem cell therapy

One of the most promising developments in orthopedic care is regenerative medicine, which harnesses the body's healing potential to repair damaged tissues.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy: PRP involves drawing a small amount of the patient’s blood, processing it to concentrate the platelets and injecting it into the affected joint. These platelets release growth factors that accelerate tissue healing and reduce inflammation.

Stem Cell Therapy: Stem cells, usually derived from bone marrow or fat tissue, can differentiate into cartilage and bone cells, aiding in the regeneration of damaged joint structures. Research shows that stem cell therapy can significantly relieve pain and improve mobility in conditions like osteoarthritis. Over the counter and ready to use stem cells are available for early chondral loss.

Stem cell therapy works as pain relief to heal knee joint swelling.(Image by naturwohl-gesundheit from Pixabay )

2. Viscosupplementation (hyaluronic acid injections)

Hyaluronic acid injections are a well-established treatment for osteoarthritis, especially in the knee joint. Dr Abhishek Vaish explained “This therapy involves injecting a gel-like substance that mimics the natural lubricating fluid of the joint, reducing friction and pain while improving mobility. Recent advancements in viscosupplementation have made these injections more effective, with longer-lasting benefits.”

3. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA)

For patients suffering from chronic joint pain, RFA is a minimally invasive procedure that can provide long-term relief. This technique involves using heat generated by radio waves to deactivate the nerves responsible for transmitting pain signals. RFA is particularly useful for knee osteoarthritis and spinal joint pain, offering relief for several months to years.

4. Shockwave therapy

Extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) is a non-invasive treatment that uses high-energy sound waves to stimulate healing in painful joints and tendons. This technique has shown promising results for conditions like tendinitis, plantar fasciitis, and even early-stage osteoarthritis. Shockwave therapy helps increase blood flow, reduce inflammation and promote tissue repair noted Dr Vaish.

The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) works by mechanically stimulating the tissue, which prompts stem cells to kick-start repair work.(Jahelka)

5. Biologic anti-inflammatory therapies

Recent advancements in biologic medications are transforming joint pain management. These therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and cytokine inhibitors, help reduce inflammation at the molecular level. For example, IL-1 and TNF-alpha inhibitors are being used to target inflammatory pathways in osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, slowing disease progression and improving symptoms.

6. Advanced physical therapy and robotics

Traditional physiotherapy remains a cornerstone of joint pain management, but recent advancements have made it even more effective. Robotic-assisted rehabilitation and computer-guided physiotherapy offer precise movement therapy, ensuring optimal recovery for patients. Personalised exercise programs using AI-based apps are also helping individuals maintain joint health with real-time feedback and adjustments.

7. Neuromodulation and electrical stimulation

Neuromodulation techniques, such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and spinal cord stimulation (SCS), are gaining popularity as alternatives to pain medications. These methods work by disrupting pain signals before they reach the brain, providing relief without drugs or invasive procedures.

8. Dietary and lifestyle modifications

Along with medical interventions, lifestyle changes play a crucial role in managing joint pain. Maintaining a healthy weight, following an anti-inflammatory diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and incorporating low-impact exercises like swimming and Yoga can significantly reduce stress on joints and enhance mobility.

Younger white women following high-inflammatory diets were found to be at greatest risk of suffering fractures. (Shutterstock)

Non-surgical treatments for joint pain have evolved significantly in recent years, offering patients more options than ever before. “With advancements in regenerative medicine, biologic therapies, and innovative rehabilitation techniques, individuals suffering from joint pain can find relief without undergoing surgery. Consulting an orthopedic specialist to determine the best treatment plan is essential for achieving long-term joint health and mobility. If you are experiencing persistent joint pain, explore these non-surgical treatments to improve your quality of life. Early intervention can prevent further joint damage and help you stay active and pain-free” concluded Dr Abhishek Vaish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.