Anushka Sharma shows love for Virat Kohli after he scores 53rd ODI century; kisses wedding ring

Anushka took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of Virat, dressed in his blue jersey, lifting his bat in one hand and his helmet in the other to celebrate his century. The crowd can be seen cheering and clapping for him from the stands in the background. Anushka posted this remarkable moment on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a red heart emoji, to show her pride in Virat. After Virat scored his century, he kissed the wedding ring that he was wearing around his neck for the match and looked at the sky.

Virat’s double ODI centuries

According to ANI, Virat slammed his 53rd ODI century during the second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa. He scored this at a match held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. This was his second consecutive century in the ongoing ODI series.

In the first ODI, Virat notched up 135 runs off 120 deliveries, including 11 fours and seven sixes, in India's 17-run win in Ranchi. The batter reached his 53rd ODI century in 90 deliveries, and this was his 84th international century overall. He is just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who boasts of 100 centuries in international cricket.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka’s romantic relationship with Virat has always been the centre of media and fan attention, though they were reluctant to speak about it. After dating for a few years, the couple married in Italy on 11 December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and their son, Akaay, in 2024. The couple is insanely private about their lives, even after marriage, and spend most of their time in London.