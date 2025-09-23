Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take son Akaay out for a stroll in London, fans gush over their 'happy family vibes'

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli seem to be making the most of their time in London, enjoying quiet moments away from the constant spotlight. Recently, the couple was spotted taking their little one, Akaay, out for a stroll in his stroller. The candid pictures, now doing the rounds on social media, have fans gushing over the adorable family outing. Anushka Sharma gave birth to her son Akaay on February 15, 2024.

Anushka, Virat enjoy family outing with Akaay

Several images of Anushka and Virat stepping out for an outing with Akaay have surfaced on social media.

A collage of the pictures shows Anushka pushing Akaay in his stroller. She is dressed in comfy athleisure wear with maroon leggings, a matching sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a cap. Meanwhile, Virat is walking alongside. The cricketer keeps his look casual in a brown sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a beanie. They are spotted strolling past the colourful streets of London.

Little Akaay was snug in his stroller during the outing. His face is kept away from the cameras in sync with Anushka and Virat’s requests to guard their son’s privacy.

Social media users are obsessing over the rare glimpse of baby Akaay as the couple has always been fiercely protective about their children. Many fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable moment, calling it a treat to see the family together.

“It was heartwarming to see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma together after a long time,” one wrote, with another sharing, “The POWER COUPLE spotted together in London… King & Queen vibes always.”

“Cuteee Akaay,” one wrote. Another shared, “Family man.” One comment read, “He looks so happy and peaceful… India paparazzi ruined his privacy.”

“Stay in London, cutie… enjoy family time,” wrote another.

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

It is believed that they shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024. However, they have not confirmed or addressed the speculation yet.