Cute Vamika can't stop adoring baby brother Akaay in video with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli. Watch

A rare video featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's munchkins, Vamika and Akaay, has emerged on social media and is catching attention for all the right reasons. In an adorable moment, Vamika can't get enough of her baby brother. Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings at Vrindavan a day after his Test retirement. Watch A new video showing a rare moment between Vamika and Akaay has emerged on social media.

Vamika's sweet moment with baby Akaay

A video of Anushka and Virat's family has taken over social media. The clip shows the couple arriving at a house with their kids, Vamika and Akaay, where they are greeted with open arms and affectionate hugs and kisses by Anushka's mother . She is also seen showing her affection for baby Akaay and taking him into her arms.

In the clip, Anushka is seen carrying baby Akaay, who is dressed in a sweet white tee and green pants, while Vamika stands beside her, looking at her baby brother with affection. Vamika, dressed in a white frock, looks adorably playful as she looks at her mother and brother with love.

Meanwhile, Virat is seen wearing a brown T-shirt. He is seen in the background taking stuff out of their car.

Fans are melting over the moment between Vamika and Akaay. “Awwwwwww howwww cutee this iss! VIRUSHKA happy=Us Happy,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Aweeee so cute”. “The moment is such a sweet delight,” one shared.

Know more about their family

Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for several years. The couple welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. At that time, they shared the news of the arrival of their second baby via a joint post. They wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”

They have managed to keep their kids away from the media, and have a strict no-photos policy for their kids.

When it comes to work, Anushka seems to be taking it slow at work. She will next appear in the biopic Chakda Xpress in which she will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, there is no news on when it will be released. Meanwhile, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday with just a little over a month to go before the England tour.