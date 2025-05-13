Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings at Vrindavan a day after his Test retirement. Watch

A day after announcing his retirement from Test Cricket, Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan, accompanied by Anushka Sharma. This visit marks another instance of the couple's inclination towards spirituality. Also read: Anushka Sharma shares message for Virat Kohli after his retirement announcement even as his fans blame her for it again Several images of Anushka and Virat from the ashram have surfaced on social media.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan

Anushka and Virat visited Vrindavan on Tuesday to seek blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. Several videos of Virat and Anushka cruising around together in a car in Vrindavan have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Anushka and Virat are seen wearing white outfits and face masks, seated inside a local cab.

The video then catches them stepping out of the car and quickly entering an ashram, giving a glimpse of their low-key spiritual visit. They were spotted without their kids: Vamika and Akaay.

This isn’t the first time the couple has visited the spiritual leader. They have visited him multiple times and regularly attend his satsangs. The couple often brings their children, Vamika and Akaay. Another image shows them seeking blessings at the ashram.

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

On Monday, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket with just a little over a month to go before the England tour. The former India captain took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

Virat wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites... I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude... #269, signing off.”

Later in the day, Anushka wrote a special post lauding Virat's dedication towards the game. She wrote, "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye".