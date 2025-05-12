Anushka Sharma shares message for Virat Kohli after his retirement announcement even as his fans blame her for it again

Anushka Sharma has dedicated a post for Virat Kohli after his retirement announcement. She wrote in an Instagram post all about Virat's dedication towards the game. Anushka Sharma has posted for Virat Kohli.

Anushka's words of support

"They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.

Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye".

Virat responded with heart emojis to Anushka's post.

Anushka's post comes amid all the hateful comments she is receiving on social media just hours after Virat announced his retirement from Test Cricket. Many are blaming her for ‘influencing Virat’ on Twitter, Reddit and other platforms.

Virat announces retirement

Virat had posted on Monday afternoon, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket," the 36-year-old Kohli posted to his 271 million followers on Instagram.

"Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for."

Virat Kohli retired from T20s last year after winning the World Cup but like Test captain Rohit, who announced his retirement from red-ball cricket last week, he is expected to continue in the one-day game.

Anushka has also taken a step back from acting and is raising her two kids with Virat, daughter Vamika and son Akaay.