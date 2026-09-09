At 62, Sandra Bullock reveals she suffered stress-induced hair loss twice: 'I'm very lucky it came back'

If you have ever looked down at your shower drain and felt a sudden wave of panic, you are in surprisingly good company – even Hollywood royalty isn’t immune to the unsettling phenomenon of stress-induced shedding. Also read | Blaming stress for hair loss? Dermat says it can be…

Sandra Bullock opens up about her hair loss Actor Sandra Bullock, 62, known for her signature thick, cascading locks, opened up on September 8 about her own battle with hair loss. Promoting her new film, Practical Magic 2, in a candid conversation with longtime friend and actor Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, Sandra admitted that her famous mane hasn't always been bulletproof.

"I’ve had two bouts of stress-induced hair loss, so I’m very lucky it came back," she shared, adding, "That’s also thanks to my German grandmother. Full head of thick, crazy hair. I got those genes... my whole life is about my hair because it’s out of control."

What is telogen effluvium? While Sandra credited strong genetics for her recovery, medical experts note that shedding triggered by acute emotional or physical pressure — a condition known clinically as telogen effluvium — is far more common than most people realise.

When the body experiences a sudden spike in stress or cortisol levels, it can prematurely force a large percentage of hair follicles into a resting phase and subsequent shedding, as per Clevelandclinic.org. For everyday sufferers without a team of celebrity hairstylists, recovering from a bout of telogen effluvium requires a blend of patient scalp care, internal nourishment, and lifestyle modification.

Dr Kalyani Deshmukh, a dermatologist with Traya Health, shared in an August 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle that managing hair health requires looking beyond topical products to foundational habits.