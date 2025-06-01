Blaming stress for hair loss? Dermat says it can be alopecia: Know types, risk factors

Stress can take a serious toll on hair health. Elevated cortisol levels caused by chronic stress are often linked to hair loss. However, before attributing thinning hair or hair fall solely to stress, it’s important to consider another possible cause, alopecia. Alopecia is an autoimmune condition where one starts to lose hair in an area.(Pixabay)

Alopecia is an autoimmune condition that leads to hair loss in specific areas of the scalp or body. Depending on the type, it can be either temporary or permanent.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Harkanwal Sekhon, consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited said, “Stress or aging is usually believed to be the reason for hair loss, but dermatologists report it can be an indication of alopecia, an autoimmune disease, which causes hair loss.”

Alopecia types:

• Alopecia areata: It is an autoimmune disease. In this disease, the body's immune system attacks its own hair follicles, leading to sudden round patches of hair loss. This form of Alopecia may also target the scalp, beard, eyebrows, and even eyelashes.

• Androgenetic alopecia: It occurs more frequently. It is usually hormone-linked. In men, it leads to receding hairlines and bald spots. In women, it typically leads to thinning hair on the crown of the head.

• Telogen effluvium: It is a condition most often caused by physical or emotional stress, illness, surgery, or severe dieting. It leads to sudden, all-over hair shedding but is normally temporary.

Risk factors of alopecia:

"Increased stress levels, dietary neglect, and lifestyle changes are making alopecia more widespread among young adults in urban India," added Dr. Harkanwal Sekhon.

Know what to do to address alopecia.(Freepik)

Do men and women both get affected by alopecia?

Dr. Harkanwal Sekhon said, “Both men and women are affected with hair loss because of alopecia in India, though more so in men, particularly because of androgenetic alopecia (male pattern baldness), which tends to begin in their 20s or 30s. Women, too, lose hair thinning typically after age 35 but less visibly than among men. Yet, conditions such as alopecia areata are known to affect both men and women and even all ages between children and teenagers.”

How to address alopecia?

If hair loss continues for over a few weeks or deteriorates, the patient needs to see a dermatologist. Blood test or an examination of the scalp may be required to decide the reason behind the condition.

However, the treatment varies depending on the type of alopecia. Creams, oral medication, injections, or hair treatments may be advised.

Self-medication should be avoided since most of the over-the-counter drugs have the potential to increase the problem.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.