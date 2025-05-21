Men, are you losing hair fast? This doctor-backed hair loss routine could save your hairline

Hair fall can be a real confidence-killer for men but what's behind it? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, DrViralDesai, (Board-Certified Super Specialist, Cosmetic Plastic and Hair Transplant Surgeon) Medical Director at DHI India, broke it down: Men, don’t let hair loss destroy your confidence. Fight back with these pro tips.(Image by Unsplash)

Hormonal Imbalance: Androgenetic alopecia, caused by testosterone converting to DHT, is the most common culprit.

Androgenetic alopecia, caused by testosterone converting to DHT, is the most common culprit. Stress: Physical or emotional stress can disrupt hair growth, leading to increased hair fall.

Physical or emotional stress can disrupt hair growth, leading to increased hair fall. Family History: If your family has a history of baldness, you're more likely to experience hair fall.

DrViralDesai said, “These factors can contribute to hair thinning and loss, particularly on the front and crown of the head. By understanding the causes, you can take the first step towards promoting healthy hair growth and reducing hair loss.”

Stress can trigger hair loss by disrupting the hair growth cycle(Pixabay)

Medical treatments

When it comes to medical solutions for men's hair loss, there are several options available. According to DrViralDesai, these solutions can help slow down hair loss, promote hair growth, and even restore a fuller head of hair.

1. Topical Therapies:

Minoxidil: Promotes hair growth and increases hair density.

Finasteride: Reduces DHT levels, slowing hair loss.

2. Oral Therapies:

Finasteride: Blocks DHT conversion, slowing hair loss.

Dutasteride: More potent than finasteride, superior efficacy in blocking DHT.

Oral Minoxidil: Effective in treating hair loss, though not FDA-approved for AGA.

3. Hormonal Therapies:

Spironolactone: Promotes hair regrowth or stabilisation.

Other options like Flutamide, Bicalutamide, and Cyproterone acetate may also be effective.

Cosmetic treatments

Cosmetic solutions can be a game-changer for those dealing with hair loss. DrViralDesai highlighted some popular options -

Hair Transplants: A surgical procedure that relocates healthy hair follicles to thinning areas, helping to restore a natural-looking hairline.

A surgical procedure that relocates healthy hair follicles to thinning areas, helping to restore a natural-looking hairline. Hair Systems: Customised hair replacements designed to match your natural hair, providing a confident and seamless solution.

Customised hair replacements designed to match your natural hair, providing a confident and seamless solution. Hair Thickening Products: Specialised products that help create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair, giving you a boost of confidence.

Specialised products that help create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair, giving you a boost of confidence. Hair Fibers: Tiny fibers that cling to existing hair, giving a instant thickening effect and helping to cover up thinning areas.

Tiny fibers that cling to existing hair, giving a instant thickening effect and helping to cover up thinning areas. PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy: A non-surgical treatment that harnesses the power of platelet-rich plasma to stimulate hair growth and improve hair density.

A non-surgical treatment that harnesses the power of platelet-rich plasma to stimulate hair growth and improve hair density. Exosome Therapy: A cutting-edge treatment that utilizes exosomes to promote hair growth, reduce inflammation, and support overall hair health.

Fish oil: Consuming omega supplements along with antioxidants helps improve hair density and reduces hair loss. It also helps boost immunity and promote overall health.(Unsplash)

Take control of your hair loss

DrViralDesai concluded, “Don't let hair fall get the best of you. By understanding the causes and exploring medical and cosmetic solutions, you can take the first step towards a fuller, healthier head of hair. Whether it's medical treatments like topical therapies, oral medications, or hormonal treatments, or cosmetic solutions like hair transplants, hair systems, or advanced therapies like PRP and exosomes, there's a solution out there for you. Take charge of your hair health today and say goodbye to hair loss worries!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.