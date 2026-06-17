AIIMS-trained doctor shares lifestyle factors that lead to increased hair loss in younger people

There are a number of lifestyle factors that accelerate hair loss. They include increased stress , lack of sleep, and diet. Environmental factors also come into play, especially with the rise of pollution of all types.

The doctor shared with HT Lifestyle that while hair loss was once considered a sign of ageing, it is now showing up prematurely. The doctor blames metabolic issues in individuals for this early onset. He went on to share the lifestyle factors that affect the situation, as well as answered common questions about the same.

Also Read | Do you know how to detect and reduce inflammation at home? Raipur oncologist shares cheatsheet

The modern lifestyle is undoubtedly more comfortable. However, it comes at the cost of a number of drawbacks. According to Dr Pradeep Sethi, MD - AIIMS, New Delhi and the co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences, that includes increased hair loss in young adults.

According to Dr Sethi, sleep and stress deprivation form a cycle where one drives the other, and it then becomes very difficult to escape. In the physician’s words, “Stress and sleep deprivation are not just psychological aspects; they are responsible for various neuroendocrine mechanisms, which are in turn responsible for the normal hair cycle.”

“High cortisol levels increase hair loss, which then causes a further increase in the patient’s stress. It is bidirectional,” he noted. In addition to good sleep hygiene, having balanced meals with the right amount of macro and micro nutrients is also important to maintain healthy hair.

Then comes pollution, a major cause of early hair loss. As per Dr Sethi, the factors responsible include “deposition of particulate matter, oxidative stress and Inflammatory response of the scalp.”

“All these cause either temporary short excessive hair fall, also known as acute telogen effluvium, or long-standing miniaturisation of hair in the presence of other autoimmune or genetic factors.”