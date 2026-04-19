Pune dermatologist explains how to decide what hair loss treatment is right for you: Hair transplant, PRP or GFC

For many, the first sign of a receding hairline or a widening part triggers a frantic digital search. In an era of viral before-and-after photos, patients often arrive at clinical consultations with a self-diagnosis but a deep sense of therapeutic confusion. Also read | What is hair transplant? Who is suitable candidate and how to find best hair transplant doctor: Here's a complete guide Hair restoration treatments vary by follicle condition, according to Dr Chavan. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dhanraj Chavan, dermatologist, Clear Skin Clinics and HairMD, Pune, broke down the clinical logic used to navigate three prominent hair restoration paths: platelet-rich plasma (PRP), growth factor concentrate (GFC), and hair transplantation.

"Most patients who come to me have already been through a cycle of confusion," Dr Chavan observed. "They have read about PRP on Instagram, seen a friend get a hair transplant, and heard GFC mentioned at a consultation somewhere. By the time they sit down with me, the question is not whether to treat their hair loss. It is about which treatment to choose, and whether they have waited too long," he added.

How hair loss treatments differ Understanding what happens beneath the scalp is the first step in managing expectations. Dr Chavan highlighted that while PRP and GFC are often grouped together, they serve a fundamentally different purpose than surgery.

"PRP uses your own blood," Dr Chavan said. He explained, "We take a small amount of blood, then spin it to get the growth factors. After this, we put it into the scalp. This helps the hair roots you already have, even if they are weak or not growing. It will not make new hair roots."

GFC is often viewed as a more refined version of PRP, designed for higher potency and stability. Dr Chavan shared, "GFC works in the same way. There are more activated growth factors in it. The way it is made reduces the risk of a reaction. For patients where PRP has plateaued or caused irritation, GFC is often the next step."

When biology can no longer be stimulated, mechanics take over. "A hair transplant is a type of surgery," said Dr Chavan. "In this, healthy hair roots from the back of the head are taken out. Then they are placed in areas with less hair or where hair no longer grows. Unlike PRP and GFC, the results in the treated areas are permanent," he explained. Also read | Stand-up comedian reveals what a year after a hair transplant really looks like; says it cost him ‘ ₹1 lakh’