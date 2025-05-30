What is hair transplant? Who is suitable candidate and how to find best hair transplant doctor: Here's a complete guide

Many people deal with hair loss or thinning. But if you see more than a few strands come out on your pillow or in your hairbrush, you might be experiencing a form of hair loss that can potentially be treated with topical products, noninvasive procedures, or hair transplants. Also read | Hair transplant: Myths, facts and guidelines Hair transplant can provide natural-looking results, especially when performed by an experienced surgeon. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant in dermatology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Mayank Singh, MCh plastic surgery, founder of Crown, and president of the Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India (AHRS), provided insights on what to look for when deciding to get a hair transplant.

Hair loss can happen for several reasons, and sometimes it's a combination of factors. (Freepik)

What causes hair loss?

According to Dr Singh, 'hair loss can result from a wide range of factors, often making it a complex issue to diagnose and treat'. Dr Mahajan added, “Hair loss can be caused by genetics, health conditions, medications, stress, or certain hairstyles. Hair transplant surgery moves healthy hair to thinning areas and is best for those with stable hair loss and enough donor hair. Choose a qualified, experienced doctor and follow all aftercare instructions for the best results.”

The natural ageing process was another factor. Dr Singh explained, “With age, hair growth slows, strands become finer, and the overall density decreases. This is a normal part of the ageing process and affects both men and women. Understanding the underlying cause of hair loss is essential for effective treatment. In many cases, early diagnosis and appropriate interventions —ranging from lifestyle changes and nutritional support to medical treatments — can significantly improve outcomes.”

Sometimes, it's a combination of factors that cause hair loss, which include the following, as per Dr Mahajan:

● Genetics: The most common cause is hereditary hair loss, known as androgenic alopecia, or male/female pattern baldness. This usually develops gradually and follows predictable patterns, like a receding hairline or thinning on the crown.

● Hormonal changes and medical conditions: Changes due to pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, thyroid problems, or conditions like alopecia areata (an autoimmune disorder), scalp infections, and hair-pulling disorders can cause hair loss.

● Medications and treatments: Drugs for cancer, arthritis, depression, heart problems, and other conditions can cause hair loss as a side effect. Radiation therapy to the head can also lead to permanent hair loss.

● Stress or trauma: Physical or emotional shock can trigger temporary hair thinning several months after the event.

● Hairstyles and treatments: Tight hairstyles (like pigtails or cornrows) and harsh treatments (like hot oil or perms) can damage hair and cause permanent loss if scarring occurs.

A hair transplant is a surgical procedure that involves moving healthy hair follicles from a donor area (usually the back or sides of the scalp) to areas with thinning or no hair, known as the recipient area. (Freepik)

What is a hair transplant?

Dr Mahajan explained, “A hair transplant is a surgical procedure that moves hair from an area with plenty of hair (usually the back or sides of the head, called the ‘donor area’) to a bald or thinning area (the ‘recipient area’). The goal is to restore hair in areas affected by hair loss, giving a fuller, more natural look.”

Dr Singh said, “When performed by a skilled and experienced surgeon, a hair transplant delivers natural, undetectable results with a well-designed hairline that suits your facial structure. It's a safe, permanent solution for hair restoration when done correctly.”

He added that there are two main techniques:

● FUE (Follicular Unit Excision): Individual follicles are extracted and implanted.

● FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation): A strip of scalp is removed and dissected into grafts.

Who is a suitable candidate for hair transplant?

Dr Singh said, “A hair transplant is suitable for men experiencing male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia) and women dealing with female pattern hair loss, both of which are genetic conditions. It is also an effective solution for individuals who have lost hair due to injury, burns, surgery, or stable scarring alopecia. Beyond scalp restoration, hair transplants can be used to enhance facial aesthetics through beard and moustache implantation, as well as for restoring eyebrows and eyelashes. However, it may not be ideal for individuals with widespread hair loss, poor donor area density, or insufficient body hair, as these factors can limit the success of the procedure.”

Not everyone is a good candidate for a hair transplant, according to Dr Mahajan too, and the best candidates usually have:

● Stable hair loss: Hair loss should have slowed or stabilised. Young people or those with rapidly progressing hair loss may not be ideal candidates because their hair loss pattern is not yet clear

● Sufficient donor hair: There must be enough healthy hair on the sides or back of the head to transplant to the thinning or bald areas

● Good general health: Candidates should be in good health, without conditions that could affect healing or increase surgical risk

● Realistic Expectations: Understanding what the procedure can and cannot achieve is important for satisfaction with the results.

To get the best results and minimise risks, it was important to choose your hair transplant doctor carefully. (Freepik)

How to find the best hair transplant doctor

Dr Singh said that 'with so many claiming to be the best, finding the right hair transplant doctor is critical for achieving natural-looking results, ensuring safety, and maintaining long-term satisfaction'. He said, “Begin by verifying the doctor’s qualifications —ideally, they should be a certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist with specialized training in hair restoration. It's important that the doctor personally performs key surgical steps like incisions and extractions, rather than delegating them to technicians. Look for membership in reputable bodies such as AHRS India, ISHRS, or board certifications like ABHRS and IBHRS, which signal adherence to international standards.”

“Experience matters greatly — choose a doctor who focuses exclusively on hair transplants, with several years of dedicated practice and a significant number of procedures completed. Preferably, they should be proficient in all major techniques, including FUE and FUT. Always review genuine before-and-after photos and close-up videos to assess hairline design, density, donor area healing, and scarring. Verified patient reviews on platforms like Google, Facebook, and RealSelf can offer insight into real experiences — better still if you can speak to past patients directly,” he added.

Dr Singh further said that visiting the clinic for a consultation allows you to evaluate hygiene, professionalism, and whether the treatment plan is truly customised for your needs.

He suggested: “During this visit, ask essential questions: which technique is right for you, how many grafts are needed, the doctor’s graft survival rate, who will perform the surgery, and the expected recovery. Lastly, avoid choosing a clinic based solely on low pricing — cut-rate options often compromise quality, hygiene, and safety by relying on unqualified personnel. A successful hair transplant is a lifetime investment, and poorly executed procedures are difficult — and costly — to correct.”

Dr Mahajan agreed that to get the best results and minimise risks, it was important to choose your hair transplant doctor carefully. Here's what Dr Mahajan suggested:

● Check qualifications and experience: Look for a surgeon who is board-certified and specialises in hair restoration surgery

● Professional affiliations: Membership in organizations like the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) or the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS) is a good sign

● Clinic reputation: Read patient reviews, testimonials, and look at before-and-after photos of previous patients

● Consultation process: A good clinic will offer a thorough consultation, explain the procedure, discuss your goals, and answer all your questions

● Post-operative support: Ensure the clinic provides clear aftercare instructions and support after the procedure

● Transparency: The doctor should explain all costs, risks, and expected outcomes upfront

Always follow your surgeon’s instructions closely, including taking prescribed medications such as antibiotics and painkillers for the first five days. (Freepik)

Hair transplant after-care routine

Proper aftercare is crucial for healing and the success of your hair transplant. Dr Singh said, “Always follow your surgeon’s instructions closely, including taking prescribed medications such as antibiotics and painkillers for the first five days. During the initial seven days, keep your head elevated while sleeping to minimise swelling, and avoid touching, scratching, or disturbing the grafts.”

He added, “From day three onward, you can begin gently washing your scalp with a prescribed shampoo — this is usually demonstrated during your first post-op wash at the clinic. Mild scabbing is normal; let the scabs fall off naturally without picking, and they can be safely cleaned after 10 days. Avoid strenuous activities, excessive sweating, and heat exposure from steam rooms or saunas. When outdoors, protect your scalp with a loose-fitting hat and avoid using styling products. From the third week, you may gradually resume workouts.”

Initial shedding (also known as shock loss) can occur between two to six weeks — this is expected and temporary, according to Dr Singh. He added, “New hair growth usually begins around three to four months, with full results appearing between nine to twelve months. For long-term maintenance, your doctor may recommend supplements, as well as medications like minoxidil or finasteride. Regular follow-up with your surgeon is essential to monitor progress and make necessary adjustments to your care. By adhering to these guidelines, you can significantly enhance graft survival, promote healthy regrowth, and achieve the most natural-looking outcome.”

According to Dr Mahajan, aftercare can vary depending on the technique used and your individual needs – but below are the basic steps.

● First few days: Rest and avoid strenuous activities. Spray your scalp with saline as advised to keep it moist and help healing. Avoid touching, scratching, or combing the transplanted area

● Washing: After a few days, you can gently wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Avoid direct water pressure on the scalp and do not rub or scrub the area

● Sleeping: Sleep with your head elevated for the first week to reduce swelling

● Avoid: Swimming, alcohol, smoking, and high-impact exercise for at least a week or as advised by your doctor

● Protect from sun: Keep your scalp out of direct sunlight, as it will be sensitive

● Diet and hydration: Eat a healthy diet and stay hydrated to promote healing and hair growth

● Be patient: It’s normal for transplanted hair to fall out before new hair starts to grow. Full results may take several months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.