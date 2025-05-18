Hair transplant deaths: Raids on to nab dentist, role of husband under scanner

Even as police teams continue to conduct raids to arrest dentist Dr Anushka Tiwari, new details have emerged indicating that her husband, Dr Saurabh Tripathi, also a dentist, was jointly performing hair transplant procedures with her and untrained staff, police officials involved in the investigation said. The alleged clinic in Kanpur (HT)

The couple has been absconding since an FIR was filed naming Dr Tiwari in a culpable homicide case.

The case stems from the deaths of two engineers within 48 to 72 hours of undergoing hair transplant procedures, allegedly at Dr Tiwari’s private skin and hair clinic in Kanpur

Vineet Dubey, an assistant engineer with the Panki power plant, died on March 15 this year at Regency Hospital in Kanpur. Mayank Katiyar, a software engineer, passed away on November 19, 2024, at a private hospital in Farrukhabad.

Assistant commissioner of police, Kalyanpur, Abhishek Pandey stated that three police teams were conducting raids to apprehend Dr Tiwari.

“The role of her husband is also under investigation and more sections may be added to the FIR once the probe is completed,” he said.

“We have sought expert legal and medical opinion regarding the legality and ethics of dentists performing hair transplant procedures. These findings will be included in the chargesheet,” Pandey added.

In a related development, the police have written to the chief medical officer (CMO) for an expedited viscera examination to ascertain the cause of Dubey’s death. The viscera had been preserved following a post-mortem conducted on March 16, based on a complaint lodged by Dubey’s wife, Jaya, who described the death as unnatural.

“The process has been expedited, and the report is expected shortly,” said CMO Hari Negi.

However, Jaya has alleged that the police initially failed to register the FIR for 56 days and are now deliberately slowing the investigation, thereby giving Dr Tiwari time to evade arrest and seek legal relief.

“The police are going completely slow on her case. I have submitted all the recordings that clearly establish that Dr Tiwari performed the hair transplant procedure on my husband,” she said, reacting to reports that Dr Tiwari has approached the Allahabad high court for relief.

The police have sought the educational credentials and testimonials of both Dr Anushka Tiwari and Dr Saurabh Tripathi from their respective colleges in Faridabad and Kanpur.