Stand-up comedian reveals what a year after a hair transplant really looks like; says it cost him ‘ ₹1 lakh’

He recalls the day of the surgery: “Starting from day zero, the surgery lasted eight hours. For those eight hours, you have to sit under a big light and you can’t see your phone. You just have to sit there. First food is very crucial. You can’t touch your hair, you can’t scratch, and it itches a lot. You spray water to reduce irritation, but it doesn’t really help, it’s fully irritating.”

“It’s now been one year since I got my hair transplant, and this is how the year went,” says Mohammed, reflecting on his experience. He revealed that the decision came as he noticed thinning hair on the sides and a sparse patch in the middle. “But because my brother got a hair transplant, I thought, I can do this too,” he adds.

Hair loss is a worry almost everyone faces at some point, whether it’s thinning on top, a receding hairline, or small bald patches that catch your eye in the mirror. You scroll through memes, watch celebrity transformations, and wonder if there’s a way to turn back the clock. Hair transplants have become a popular solution, giving many the chance to regain confidence and feel like themselves again. But what’s it really like, day by day, from surgery to the first year of growth?

What was the surgery and initial recovery like Sharing the initial stages post-surgery, Hussain adds, “For a while, it looked like I was trying a weird hairstyle, like M&M from 2008! I was very afraid when my transplanted hair started falling off, like Liverpool this season. Luckily, my original hair wasn’t too bad, so it still looked okay. This is why I wanted to get the transplant early, it wouldn’t be very obvious.”

He explains the careful process during the first few weeks: “After 15 to 20 days of being extremely careful, every few days you get another milestone. At first, you can’t touch your hair at all. Then slowly, you can use your hands, add some water, clean it, eventually shampoo, and then go back to the gym and normal life.”

How much the total procedure cost Reflecting on the results after a year, Hussain says, “Now it’s been a year, and this is what my hair looks like. There are some gaps, but overall, I’d rate it 6-7 out of 10. The goal now is to maintain my hair and avoid another transplant in the near future.”

Curious fans flooded the comment section, asking Mohammed for more details about his hair transplant. When one user inquired about the total cost, he revealed it was around 1 lakh. On questions about longevity and hair fall, Hussain clarified, “The transplanted hair will not fall because it is resistant to the hormone that causes hair fall; this is why most bald men have hair on the sides even later in life. The original hair will continue to fall, so medications and other therapy will be required.”

When asked if the procedure was painful, he reassured fans: “No, they give local anaesthesia, so there’s a few minutes of pricking on your head, but it’s not too bad, honestly.” On a query about the clinic, Hussain said, “I got it done in Mangalore. My recommendation is to go to the doctor closest to you (it’s not cheaper anywhere else outside India anyway) and look for: good hospital, good hygiene, this is VERY important, and an experienced doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.