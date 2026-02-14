Hyderabad doctor explains what happens to your body when you eat right before bed: 'Destroys most powerful fat-burning…'

“If you eat before bed, you're destroying the most powerful fat-burning window your body has,” warns Dr Pooja. “Every single night, when you sleep, your body is designed to repair itself and burn fat . Within the first two hours of deep sleep, your body releases a massive spike of growth hormone, the major fat-burning, anti-ageing hormone. It repairs your muscles, rebuilds your bones, and keeps you looking young.”

Highlighting the risks and offering a simple solution, Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist, shares in her February 12 Instagram post what actually happens when you eat too close to bedtime and how to avoid it. (Also read: Fortis gastroenterologist warns poor hygiene in popular street food can lead to ‘viral hepatitis and even liver failure’ )

Late-night snacking or finishing your dinner just before hitting the bed might seem convenient after a long day, but it can take a serious toll on your digestive health and overall well-being. From heartburn and indigestion to poor sleep and weight gain, eating at the wrong time can trigger a host of problems.

However, Dr Pooja explains, this process can be easily disrupted. “Growth hormone is blocked by insulin. And what spikes insulin? Food. So when you eat right before bed, whether it’s rice, roti, or even a glass of milk, your insulin levels rise. When insulin is high, growth hormone cannot be released. You’re literally cancelling the repair work your body is supposed to do all night.”

When to eat to boost fat-burning The good news, she adds, is that the solution is simple. “Eat your dinner 3 to 4 hours before bedtime. Make sure your meal has enough protein and fat so you don’t feel hungry. Let your insulin drop, let your growth hormone spike, and let your body do what it was designed to do.”

Dr Pooja’s advice is a reminder that timing your meals is just as important as what you eat. Skipping late-night meals or adjusting dinner timing could help maximise fat burning, support muscle repair, and improve overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.