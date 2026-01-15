Stabbing pain in the abdomen after meals? US doctor explains why it can be more than just temporary indigestion

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has highlighted that sharp, stabbing pain after meals isn’t always just indigestion and can sometimes signal a more serious underlying issue that shouldn’t be ignored. In an Instagram video shared on January 14, the physician explains that this sharp post-meal pain can sometimes be caused by gallbladder stones - and that surgical removal of the gallbladder may be necessary to permanently relieve the symptoms.

Sharp, stabbing pain in the abdomen after eating is often brushed off as indigestion or a temporary gut issue - but it isn’t always that simple. When post-meal pain is intense, recurring or linked to nausea , it could point to a deeper problem that needs medical attention.

What are gallstones? According to Dr Sood, sharp, stabbing pain after meals is not often due to indigestion, but can be a result of gallstones. He explains, “Gallstones are solid clumps that form inside the gallbladder when bile becomes too concentrated, usually with cholesterol or pigment.”

He points out that gallstones are quite common but most people don’t even realise they have them. The problem arises when the stones block the bile duct, causing severe pain. The doctor states, “That blockage causes biliary colic which is a sharp intense pain often felt in the right upper abdomen or upper back usually after eating especially fatty meals. It can come with nausea or vomiting. And once it starts, the pain can last for hours.”

Who is more at risk? Dr Sood highlights that women, along with individuals dealing with excess weight or underlying metabolic disorders, are at a higher risk of developing gallbladder stones compared to the general population.

He states, “Gallstones are more common in women, people who are overweight, those with diabetes, and anyone going through rapid weight changes, including quick weight loss.”

Treatment According to the physician, when the sharp attacks of pain keep recurring multiple times a week, it is a sign that the gallbladder has stopped functioning properly. They are typically diagnosed through ultrasounds and the only definitive course of treatment is surgical removal of the gallbladder along with the stones, which prevents recurrence and further complications.

Dr Sood explains, “They’re diagnosed through ultrasound, which can detect even small stones or signs of inflammation. Silent stones may only need monitoring, but painful or recurrent attacks are best managed with laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a minimally invasive surgery to remove the gallbladder, where the gallbladder and stones are removed through small incisions. Once the gallbladder is out, bile flows directly into the intestine, and for most people, those painful attacks stop completely.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.