Can't keep your eyes open after lunch? US doctor explains that it's not just laziness: ‘Often basic physiology, not…’

That overwhelming urge to nap after lunch - heavy eyelids, brain fog and a sudden drop in motivation - is something many people quietly battle every afternoon. While it’s easy to blame it on laziness or a lack of willpower, the post-lunch slump isn’t all in your head. It’s actually driven by real physiological changes that occur in the body after eating, especially following a large or heavy meal. Feeling drowsy is the body's natural response to eating heavy meals. (Unsplash)

Also Read | US doctor shares 5 daily habits that are silently raising your blood pressure: Poor sleep, excess caffeine and more

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is explaining the real reason behind afternoon sluggishness, noting that the post-lunch energy dip is driven by genuine physiological changes rather than being purely psychological. In an Instagram video shared on January 11, the physician highlights, “Feeling foggy or unmotivated after lunch is often basic physiology, not willpower. Afternoon ‘laziness’ is often a reversible blood flow and metabolic effect of eating, not a personality trait.”

Blood shifts to the gut after meals

According to Dr Sood, after a large meal, especially high in carbs or fat, the body activates a digestion-focused state. He explains, “Blood flow is preferentially redirected to the gastrointestinal tract, known as the splanchnic circulation, to support digestion and absorption. Mixed meals significantly increase gut blood flow and oxygen demand.”

Relative drop in brain fuel

Dr Sood explains that although total cardiac output remains stable, a greater share of blood is redirected to the gut after meals to support digestion, which can slightly reduce blood flow to the brain. He explains, “Even small relative reductions in cerebral oxygen and glucose delivery, combined with post-meal hormones, can cause sleepiness, slowed thinking, and mental fog.”

Glucose and insulin effects

Large, carbohydrate-heavy meals can trigger rapid spikes in blood glucose along with strong insulin responses. The physician highlights, “As glucose is cleared from circulation, some people experience a relative dip in brain fuel, impairing alertness without true hypoglycemia.”

When compensation falls short

According to the physician, the body normally counters gut pooling by increasing cardiac output and vascular tone, but when that is inadequate, blood pressure can drop after meals. He explains, “This is postprandial hypotension, a recognised clinical entity, especially in older adults or those with autonomic dysfunction.”

Small changes can help

Dr Sood suggests that simple tweaks - such as eating balanced meals rich in protein and micronutrients, along with light post-meal activity - can help prevent post-meal energy dips. He recommends, “Smaller meals, balanced macronutrients, adequate protein, and light movement after eating reduce excessive gut pooling and post-meal sluggishness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.