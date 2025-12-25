Cardiologist shares 5 weirdest symptoms that your heart is in danger of cardiovascular disease: Jaw pain to nausea

Your body has a way of signalling when something isn’t quite right - and heart disease is no exception. The problem is that the heart doesn’t always raise the alarm with obvious chest pain. Instead, warning signs can show up in surprisingly unrelated ways, from nagging jaw or tooth pain to breathlessness, nausea, or even erectile dysfunction. These subtle, often dismissed symptoms are easy to misread, but recognising them early can be life-saving, making awareness just as important as action. Tooth or jaw pain can be a sign of heart disease.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Cardiologist warns ‘leg cramps are not always just dehydration’ and can signal underlying disease; shares 7 causes

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has highlighted five of the weirdest and most easily overlooked signs that your heart may be in serious danger. In an Instagram post shared on December 23, the cardiologist explains, “Your heart doesn’t always send obvious warnings. Many serious cardiac issues show up in ways people dismiss, mislabel, or completely ignore. If something feels off, trust it. Prevention and early action save lives. Take your heart seriously in the new year.”

Jaw or tooth pain

One of the earliest signs of heart trouble, especially in women, is unexplained tooth or jaw pain, which Dr Yaranov explains as “referred pain” from the heart. Often mistaken for a dental issue, it could be a sign of serious heart diseases like angina or can even signal a heart attack.

Leg swelling

Dr Yaranov highlights that swelling in the legs, caused by fluid accumulation, is one of the most telling warning signs of heart failure. When the heart can no longer pump blood efficiently, fluid begins to pool in the lower extremities, leading to noticeable puffiness and discomfort, getting especially worse at night.

Shortness of breath while laying down

The cardiologist explains that having difficulty breathing while laying down - a condition known as orthopnea - is often a classic symptom of congestive heart failure. He adds, “If you need extra pillows to sleep - that’s a red flag.”

Nausea and cold sweats

Nausea along with cold sweats is often seen in “silent” heart attacks, especially in women, according to Dr Yaranov. He explains, “May come with fatigue, dizziness, or anxiety. If your gut says something is off - listen.”

Erectile dysfunction

The cardiologist cautions that erectile dysfunction can be an early warning sign of underlying vascular disease and may surface years before more obvious heart-related symptoms. He explains, “Arteries supplying the penis are smaller than coronary arteries,” which is why they tend to be affected earlier.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.