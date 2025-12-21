Maryland doctor explains how facial swelling does not always mean allergic reaction: Angioedema can have many triggers

When it comes to celebrities, we often associate facial swelling with botched cosmetic procedures. Swollen face can result from non-allergic triggers, states Dr Sood. (Pexel)

However, when seen in regular people, the most common association that we make with the condition is that of allergies. While that may be true in many cases, it is definitely not for all.

Taking to Instagram on 20 December, Dr Kunal Sood, Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained how facial swelling is the most common symptom of angioedema, a condition that can be triggered by multiple causes.

What is angioedema?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, angioedema “is a reaction that causes swelling in the tissue below your skin.” While it can affect any part of the body, its effect is commonly seen on the lips and eyelids.

Angioedema “happens when small blood vessels under the skin suddenly leak fluid, causing rapid swelling of areas like the lips, eyelids, cheeks, or tongue,” explained Dr Sood in his video post.

What triggers angioedema?

Angioedema can be both allergic and non-allergic, and can be triggered by a wide variety of factors, including foods, medications or insect stings.

“Allergic angioedema usually comes with hives, redness, and itching, and can progress quickly,” cautioned Dr Sood. “If swelling is from an allergy, especially involving the lips, tongue, or breathing, you should seek medical help immediately because it can become an emergency.

However, angioedema can also happen without any allergy. One such example is ACE inhibitor medications for blood pressure, which can trigger the condition even after years of use.

“There's also hereditary angioedema caused by C1 inhibitor deficiency,” shared the doctor. “These non-allergic forms often don't include hives, develop more slowly and don't respond to typical allergy medications like antihistamines or epinephrine.”

It is important to know the difference, because the approach to treatment differs depending on the cause.

