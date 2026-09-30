Disha Patani’s sister, ex-Indian Army officer Khushboo Patani shares how women can do push-ups for arm strength. Watch

She then demonstrated pushing the body up using the strength of the arms. “And come up with the strength of your hands,” she said, before counting through the repetitions.

For those who have never attempted a push-up, Khushboo suggested starting with the basics. “If you have never done push-up, then this beginner will try. First of all, lie down on the floor,” she said.

“Today we will learn how to do push-ups. It is very important for the strength of our arms. And it gives us self-confidence that I can do some work or not,” Khushboo said in her September 30 Instagram Reels, while demonstrating different levels of the exercise.

As conversations around women’s safety continue across India, former Indian Army Major, fitness coach and actor Disha Patani ’s sister Khushboo Patani has been sharing advice on self-defence and physical strength. After earlier urging women to consider carrying an air pistol for self-defence, Khushboo has now turned her focus to fitness, sharing a simple push-up progression to help women build upper-body and arm strength. (Also read: Karishma Tanna returns to gym two months after son Ved's birth, shares postpartum workout: Spin bike, dumbbells and more )

Try knee push-ups if you're still building strength Once beginners are comfortable with the first level, Khushboo suggested moving to knee push-ups. “If you need at least 20, then you can go for knee push-up,” she explained.

For this variation, she demonstrated getting into an all-fours position and extending the body slightly. “Normally, you will come in all four positions like this. Extend your body a little bit. And try to touch the floor with your chest,” she said.

The idea is to lower the chest towards the floor and then push back up while maintaining control throughout the movement.

Ready for a full push-up? Try the advanced level For those who have built enough strength, Khushboo demonstrated the standard push-up. She began in an all-fours position before extending both legs backwards into a plank. “Left leg straight, right leg straight, plank position. Stomach is completely inside,” she said.

She then advised lowering the body slowly while keeping the movement controlled. “Now, we will go down slowly. We will touch the chest. The whole body will go down from the head to the waist,” Khushboo explained.

The key, she added, is to keep practising rather than expecting to master the movement immediately. “Slowly, you will learn good push-ups,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.