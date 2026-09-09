‘Angrezi vs Indian uncle’: Fitness coach compares 80-year-old men in West doing push-ups to Indian men with pot bellies

Another 86-year-old man reflected on his health and the need to make a change. “I have allowed myself to deteriorate over the years, so I had to do something about it. What I have, I hope to continue for the next 10 or 15 years,” he said.

One man spoke about his experience with anxiety and said, “I have dealt with a lot of anxiety and I learned that exercise mitigated all that stress.”

In the video, Rajan highlighted several men in their 80s who appeared visibly fit and spoke about how exercise had helped them stay active and manage stress.

“Let's see how an Indian and an English uncle take care of their body and how their body structure looks,” Rajan said. He clarified that his comparison was not meant to suggest that all Indians are unhealthy or that people in England are universally fit. (Also read: Can you die from a broken heart? Cardiovascular surgeon says ‘yes’, explains why heartbreak can mimic a heart attack )

What does staying fit look like as you grow older? While some men continue to exercise and remain independent well into their 80s, others may gradually become less active. Fitness and weight loss coach Rajan explored this contrast in a September 6 Instagram video, comparing how an Indian and an English “uncle” take care of their bodies.

An 82-year-old man also spoke about his impressive workout routine, saying, “I did 105 push-ups non-stop. Then I went to the gym and did 100 pull-ups. At 82, I can do this. I don't want to hear excuses.”

“They are standing in the 60s, 80s, 90s. They are standing straight, they are working out, they are independent,” he said.

‘Now let's see what the Indian uncles are doing’ Rajan then shifted the comparison to older Indian men, showing men in their 60s and 80s with prominent pot bellies and clips of them eating foods such as aloo parathas and samosas loaded with ghee.

He suggested that after settling into a job or business and starting a family, many people begin to prioritise responsibilities over their health and fitness. “And this doesn't mean that no one is unhealthy or no one is fit in India, but there is no awareness,” he said.

Rajan also criticised what he described as a cultural acceptance of being overweight and inactive, particularly among middle-aged and older men. “And the culture is like that, if you look at 10 people, seven people with 40-50 inches, they will be having big bellies,” he said.

He urged viewers not to simply follow these habits and instead focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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