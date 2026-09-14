Rajasthan local body election result 2026 LIVE: Counting begins for 309 urban local bodies after two-phase voting
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 10,245 councillors are set to be elected across the 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities
- 23 Sec agoRajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: ‘Congress party is getting votes in Rajasthan’, says Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
- 9 Mins agoRajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Tough battle between BJP and Congress
- 10 Mins agoVoting for councillor posts done in two phases
- 15 Mins ago10,245 councillors to be elected across 309 urban local bodies
- 31 Mins agoCounting begins for 309 urban local bodies after two-phase voting
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for councillor posts in 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan began on Monday amid tight security. The counting is underway at designated centres across the state, with security personnel deployed in and around the venues. Entry to the counting centres is being restricted to authorised personnel, officials said....Read More
A total of 10,245 councillors are set to be elected across the 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the elections, news agency PTI reported.
Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9, recording a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to the polls on September 11, with a voter turnout of 70.68 per cent.
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: ‘Congress party is getting votes in Rajasthan’, says Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: On Jaipur Municipal elections, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “There is no doubt that the Congress party is getting votes in Rajasthan; the BJP is also getting votes. What I think is that the voting trend which we are seeing currently is very much early.”
“And the Congress party is coming with a very good mandate in Jaipur. But dishonesty is happening. CM Bhajanlal Sharma called the collector of Jaipur yesterday and said that wherever there is a win or loss by a few votes, make the BJP win... bullying will not work. I do not want any trouble in Jaipur. If the officials agree, then it is fine; otherwise, the BJP will be responsible for any conflict,” news agency ANI reported.
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Tough battle between BJP and Congress
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: The civic elections witnessed an intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress, while Independents and candidates of other parties were also in the fray in several urban bodies.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully, BJP state president Madan Rathore and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra were among the prominent leaders who campaigned for their respective parties.
The elections are politically significant as the results will determine the control of civic bodies across the state and provide an indication of the urban electoral mood nearly three years after the 2023 Assembly elections.
-PTI
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Voting for councillor posts done in two phases
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9, recording a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent.
The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to the polls on September 11, with a voter turnout of 70.68 per cent.
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: 10,245 councillors to be elected across 309 urban local bodies
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 10,245 councillors are set to be elected across the 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.
More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the elections, news agency PTI reported.
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting begins for 309 urban local bodies after two-phase voting
Rajasthan Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for councillor posts in 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan began on Monday amid tight security.
The counting is underway at designated centres across the state, with security personnel deployed in and around the venues.
Entry to the counting centres is being restricted to authorised personnel, officials said.