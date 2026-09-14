Why did NBA fine Clippers? Controversy explained as Steve Ballmer apologizes

Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, has apologized nearly two weeks after the National Basketball Association imposed a wide range of fines on the team for salary cap circumvention related to Kawhi Leonard. Ballmer announced Sunday that the Clippers have paid the $30 million fine imposed by the NBA and will comply with all league sanctions. The Los Angeles Clippers were stripped of five first-round draft picks and fined $30 million by the NBA on September 2, 2026 after a probe uncovered major salary cap violations involving star Kawhi Leonard. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/AFP. )

The billionaire owner had previously vowed to challenge the penalties in court, calling the investigation unfair and exploring “every legal remedy.”

In a statement posted on X, Ballmer apologized to Clippers fans, employees and fellow NBA owners for the controversy but maintained that he still disagrees with parts of the league's findings.

Ballmer wrote, “We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward.”

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What did Steve Ballmer do and why did the NBA punish the Clippers? The NBA's investigation found that the Clippers facilitated third-party business arrangements between Leonard and outside companies during his tenure with the franchise. According to the league, those agreements effectively provided additional financial benefits outside NBA salary cap rules.

The investigation followed reporting by the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, which alleged that Leonard received lucrative off-court business arrangements through the Clippers during his free agency.

Earlier this month, the NBA announced one of the harshest penalties in league history for salary cap circumvention.

The league:

Fined Ballmer $30 million

Suspended him from all league and Clippers activities for one year

Stripped the Clippers of five first-round draft picks

Fined Kawhi Leonard $700,000

Penalised several current and former Clippers executives The NBA's 35-page report said investigators gathered evidence that showed that the Clippers encouraged companies to enter into business relationships with Leonard by offering those companies future team business.

The league has confirmed that the discipline was agreed upon with the National Basketball Players Association and is “final and binding.”

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Ballmer backs down after calling probe a 'witch hunt' Immediately after the report became public, the Clippers strongly denied wrongdoing.

The franchise sent a sharply worded letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and labeled the investigation a “witch hunt.” They further accused the league of conducting a biased inquiry without giving the organisation an adequate opportunity to respond.

The team also claimed Ballmer had spent nearly $50 million funding his own independent investigation into the allegations and argued that his reputation had been unfairly damaged.

However, Ballmer has now abandoned plans for a legal fight. "This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers," he said. “Team owners should support, not distract.”

Ballmer added that the organisation wants to move forward despite lingering disagreements with the NBA's conclusions.

Ballmer wrote, “We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward.”