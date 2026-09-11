Lindsay Clancy trial: Who was the lone holdout juror and why did he doubt her guilt?

A juror from Lindsay Clancy’s triple murder trial has revealed how the 12-member panel split during deliberations and why one juror remained the lone holdout. Gayle King spoke to juror Paula Devlin on "CBS Mornings" about the Lindsay Clancy mistrial. (via REUTERS)

Juror Paula Devlin spoke to Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” about the jury’s discussions after the trial ended in a mistrial.

Devlin also revealed that the lone holdout was a Black man in his 30s. King appeared stunned after learning the juror was the only Black person on the panel.

Gayle King shocked to learn the holdout was the only Black juror During a chat about the makeup of the 12-person jury, which had nine women and three men and could not agree on a unanimous verdict in the murder trial, juror Paula Devlin explained that 11 members of the panel were white and only one was a person was black, as per the New York Post.

King, 71, interrupted the interview to ask, “Was the person of color a woman or a man?”

When Devlin confirmed it was a man, King asked, stammering, “Is the holdout juror… a person of c– a black man?”

Devlin confirmed this was true. King then asked again, “A black man is the holdout juror?” to which Devlin replied, “Yes.”

King appeared visibly shaken and said, “Woah, I have to sit with that for just a second.”