NBA Ben 10 and OG 3Three arrest: Inside the April Houston shooting that left ‘Walking Dead’ rapper paralyzed

Rapper NBA Ben10, whose real name is Ben Anthony Fields, was arrested along with five others, including rapper OG 3Three, in a shooting case that took place in Houston, Texas, in April this year. Rappers NBA Ben 10 (L) and OG 3Three. (NBA Ben 10 and OG 3Three on Instagram)

The FBI Houston spokesperson, Connor Hagen, confirmed to TMZ that the two rappers and four other unidentified individuals were arrested. FBI and its partner agencies arrested the six individuals from different locations in Texas and Louisiana. They confirmed that the arrests were in relation to the April shooting at the Confession restaurant in Houston.

The arrest of NBA Ben 10 came as a shock to his fan. When the shooting happened, it was reported that Michigan rapper AllStar JR allegedly shot NBA Ben 10 at the restaurant in Houston's Upper Kirby on April 8. The injuries left NBA Ben 10 paralyzed. OG 3Three was with the NBA Ben 10 that evening and told law enforcement that he was trying to deescalate the situation.

Many wondered what development took place in the probe that saw NBA Ben 10 go from a victim left paralyzed to being arrested Thursday. The TMZ report does not specify what allegations led to the arrest of NBA Ben 10, OG 3Three, and the five other individuals.

But the latest development in the case interest has reignited in what exactly happened on the fateful evening on April 8 that left NBA Ben 10 paralyzed. What role did OG 3Three have in it? Let's take a look.

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Looking Back At April 8 Shooting At Upper Kirby Eatery Harris County Sheriff's Department officials found NBA Ben 10 shot at the Confession Restaurant, located on Kirby Drive on the Southwest Freeway. Following the initial police response, the authorities in Harris County said that the suspect, rapper All Star Jr., whose real name is Jeremy Christopher Ford, had a confrontation with the victims and a group after the latter allegedly tried to rob AllStar JR of his jewelry.

AllStar JR was arrested later in April in Michigan and charged with firearm possession. He was later charged with Aggravated Assault-Traumatic Brain or Spine Injury after the paralysis of NBA Ben 10 was confirmed.

According to Fox 26, NBA Ben 10's medical team told the Houston Police Department that the rapper suffered a spine injury that "left him without sensation from the waist down." They believed that the injury may have caused "irreversible paralysis" in NBA Ben 10's lower body.