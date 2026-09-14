Did you know a child can be both overweight and nutritionally deficient? Paediatrician Dr Pawan Kumar explains how

Being overweight is an increasingly common phenomenon among children. When addressing the issue, grown-ups often refer to the children as “healthy.” But are they really that way, at least in terms of meeting their nutritional requirements? The answer can easily be “no,” according to general paediatrician Dr Pawan Kumar.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kumar explained that a child’s body weight does not tell the complete story about their nutritional health. It is entirely possible for a child to be overweight while still lacking important nutrients such as iron, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin B12, and other micronutrients.

How can a child be overweight and nutritionally deficient? Dr Kumar explained that an overweight child can be nutritionally deficient when their regular diet provides plenty of calories but lacks nutritional variety.

“Foods high in added sugars, refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats can contribute significantly to calorie intake without supplying enough vitamins, minerals, fibre and protein,” noted the paediatrician.

“Children who frequently consume packaged snacks, sugary beverages or fast food may therefore meet or exceed their energy requirements while remaining deficient in essential nutrients,” he added.

This is why nutritional assessment should go beyond looking at weight or BMI (body mass index) alone. According to Dr Kumar, growth patterns, dietary quality, physical activity, sleep and relevant clinical symptoms all provide valuable information.

“Parents should focus on improving the quality of the overall diet rather than simply restricting calories. Including vegetables and fruits, whole grains, pulses, dairy or suitable alternatives, nuts and seeds, and adequate protein can help children meet their nutritional needs while supporting healthy growth,” he stated.