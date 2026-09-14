Did you know a child can be both overweight and nutritionally deficient? Paediatrician Dr Pawan Kumar explains how
Being overweight does not necessarily guarantee that a child is well-nourished; Dr Pawan Kumar explains how that can happen.
Being overweight is an increasingly common phenomenon among children. When addressing the issue, grown-ups often refer to the children as “healthy.” But are they really that way, at least in terms of meeting their nutritional requirements? The answer can easily be “no,” according to general paediatrician Dr Pawan Kumar.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kumar explained that a child’s body weight does not tell the complete story about their nutritional health. It is entirely possible for a child to be overweight while still lacking important nutrients such as iron, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin B12, and other micronutrients.
How can a child be overweight and nutritionally deficient?
Dr Kumar explained that an overweight child can be nutritionally deficient when their regular diet provides plenty of calories but lacks nutritional variety.
“Foods high in added sugars, refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats can contribute significantly to calorie intake without supplying enough vitamins, minerals, fibre and protein,” noted the paediatrician.
“Children who frequently consume packaged snacks, sugary beverages or fast food may therefore meet or exceed their energy requirements while remaining deficient in essential nutrients,” he added.
This is why nutritional assessment should go beyond looking at weight or BMI (body mass index) alone. According to Dr Kumar, growth patterns, dietary quality, physical activity, sleep and relevant clinical symptoms all provide valuable information.
“Parents should focus on improving the quality of the overall diet rather than simply restricting calories. Including vegetables and fruits, whole grains, pulses, dairy or suitable alternatives, nuts and seeds, and adequate protein can help children meet their nutritional needs while supporting healthy growth,” he stated.
How to plan a child’s regular meal
Children require a varied and balanced diet every day to support adequate nutrient intake.
Dt Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told HT Lifestyle, “Their regular meals should include a combination of whole grains and other cereals, pulses and beans, vegetables, fruits, milk or suitable dairy alternatives, nuts and seeds, and good-quality protein sources such as eggs, fish, poultry or other vegetarian options.”
A rule of thumb is to fill half of a child’s plate with vegetables and fruits, and the other half with whole grains or cereals and protein-rich foods. Appropriate portions of milk or dairy products should also be made a part of the daily diet.
“Key nutrients to pay attention to include protein, iron, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, zinc, iodine and essential fats, with requirements varying according to the child’s age, growth, activity level and dietary pattern,” she stated.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Pawan Kumar is a general paediatrician at Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Delhi, with over 20 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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