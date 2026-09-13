Paediatric oncologist Dr Silky Jain shares 5 questions every parent should ask a specialist after a child's diagnosis
It is difficult to think straight after a child receives a serious diagnoses; Dr Jain lists five questions that parents should not forget asking their doctor.
Having your child diagnosed with any serious illness is absolutely heartbreaking. As a parent, it is difficult to keep your head at a moment when you get the news. The mind goes blank, and many do not remember what is said to them or what they should ask at such a time.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, pediatric oncologist Dr Silky Jain shared five questions that parents should not forget to ask their doctor before leaving their chamber after receiving a diagnosis.
1. Can you explain this to me simply?
Parents often nod along, too overwhelmed to really absorb what is being said.
Dr Jain noted, “I always tell them it is okay to ask the same thing twice, or to say plainly, 'I don't understand, can you explain that again?’ A good specialist will never make a parent feel small for asking. Understanding the diagnosis in plain language is the first step towards making decisions with clarity rather than fear.”
2. What does treatment actually look like, day by day?
The unknown is often more frightening than the treatment itself, shared Dr Jain. Knowing what to expect, the tests, the hospital visits, the timeline, gives parents something to hold on to instead of just fear.
“Ask for a rough week-by-week picture. It will not always go exactly to plan, but having a map makes the journey feel less like falling and more like walking a path,” noted the doctor.
3. What is normal, and what should worry us?
This is the question that Dr Jain wishes more parents would ask. Knowing the difference between an expected side effect and a warning sign can spare families a lot of unnecessary panic.
“Ask the specialist to be specific,” she stated. “Which symptoms are expected, which ones mean call immediately, and which ones can wait until the next appointment. Write it down. You will need it at 2 am.”
4. How do we keep life feeling normal for our child?
The oncologist highlighted that parents get so consumed by treatment that they forget their child still wants to play, go to school, and feel like a kid.
In the words of Dr Jain, “Ask the care team which activities are still safe, whether school attendance is possible on good days, and how to talk to siblings and teachers about what is happening. Protecting a child's sense of ordinary life, even in small ways, matters enormously for how they cope through treatment.”
5. Who do we call if something goes wrong?
As per Dr Jain, this one is non-negotiable, and every parent should leave with a name and a number, not the burden of figuring it out in a panic.
“Before you walk out of any appointment, make sure you know exactly who to contact after hours, on weekends, and in an emergency. If you do not have that information, ask before you leave the room,” she stated.
“My message to parents is simple. There is no such thing as a silly question. Asking early and asking often is one of the most powerful things you can do for your child,” added Dr Jain.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Silky Jain is the chief of paediatric haematology and BMT, and Founder-CEO of Lavender Lane.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More