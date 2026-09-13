Paediatric oncologist Dr Silky Jain shares 5 questions every parent should ask a specialist after a child's diagnosis

Having your child diagnosed with any serious illness is absolutely heartbreaking. As a parent, it is difficult to keep your head at a moment when you get the news. The mind goes blank, and many do not remember what is said to them or what they should ask at such a time.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, pediatric oncologist Dr Silky Jain shared five questions that parents should not forget to ask their doctor before leaving their chamber after receiving a diagnosis.

1. Can you explain this to me simply? Parents often nod along, too overwhelmed to really absorb what is being said.

Dr Jain noted, “I always tell them it is okay to ask the same thing twice, or to say plainly, 'I don't understand, can you explain that again?’ A good specialist will never make a parent feel small for asking. Understanding the diagnosis in plain language is the first step towards making decisions with clarity rather than fear.”

2. What does treatment actually look like, day by day? The unknown is often more frightening than the treatment itself, shared Dr Jain. Knowing what to expect, the tests, the hospital visits, the timeline, gives parents something to hold on to instead of just fear.

“Ask for a rough week-by-week picture. It will not always go exactly to plan, but having a map makes the journey feel less like falling and more like walking a path,” noted the doctor.