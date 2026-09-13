Fatty fish should be a part of your regular diet: Physician Dr Kunal Sood lists 5 healthy habits women should know about
Dr Kunal Sood shares five habits that women should try to inculcate in their daily lives to stay healthy while ageing.
The health of an individual is more the product of their daily habits than it is of occasional, extreme efforts. Thus, people should focus on establishing a manageable long-term routine to better care for themselves.
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While there is a lot that can be done, on September 12, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, took to Instagram to share five key habits that everyone, particularly women, should be aware of.
1. Get calcium from food first
About 98 percent of the body’s calcium is stored in bone, noted Dr Sood. The calcium requirement for women becomes especially important after menopause, as estrogen declines and bone loss accelerates.
“Build intake around foods like yoghurt, milk, fortified soy milk, calcium-set tofu, sardines, and leafy greens, then supplement only when a real gap remains,” suggested Dr Sood.
2. Prioritise protein and fibre at meals
As the physician explained, “Protein supplies amino acids needed to maintain muscle, while fibre supports bowel health, glucose control, cholesterol, and satiety. This combination becomes increasingly valuable with age as women become more vulnerable to muscle loss.”
3. Eat fatty fish regularly
Salmon, sardines, trout, herring, and other fatty fish provide healthy omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA, along with protein.
“These fats support triglyceride metabolism, cell membranes, and cardiovascular signalling. The American Heart Association recommends fish, particularly fatty fish, about twice weekly,” highlighted Dr Sood.
4. Discuss hormone therapy around menopause
According to Dr Sood, menopausal hormone therapy is the most effective treatment for bothersome hot flashes and night sweats, and systemic therapy also helps prevent menopause-related bone loss.
“It is not appropriate for everyone, so timing, symptoms, uterus status, medical history, and cardiovascular and cancer risks should guide the decision,” he noted.
5. Pair plant-based iron with vitamin C
In the words of Dr Sood, “Vitamin C helps keep nonheme iron from beans, lentils, tofu, seeds, and vegetables in a form that is easier to absorb. Simple combinations like lentils with tomatoes, chickpeas with lemon, or fortified cereal with berries can improve absorption without requiring high-dose vitamin C.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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