Can slow movement in old age be a sign of Parkinson’s? Neurologist shares commonly missed clues

As people grow older, their movements may become slower, with occasional stiffness. These changes are usually considered a normal part of ageing and receive little attention, as the body naturally becomes less agile and shakier with age. However, certain changes should not be normalised, as they may be associated with neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease.



ALSO READ: Doomscrolling before bed every night? Neurologist warns it may leave you mentally foggy

Dr Neeraj Agarwal, consultant neurologist at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, explains how to distinguish normal age-related slowing from early symptoms of Parkinson's disease and highlights the warning signs that are frequently overlooked.

“Mild stiffness or a slower gait with age is common. But some of these same changes can also be early signs of Parkinson’s disease. This progressive neurological condition is associated with the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells and is often mistaken for 'just getting old,'" he said.

How to distinguish Parkinson's tremors from age-related shakiness Tremors may occur with both ageing and parkinson's disease, but if one pays close attention to the circumstances, then one can get an important clue.

Dr Agarwal explained, “Age-related tremor usually occurs during movement, while Parkinson’s disease typically causes a resting tremor, which appears when the limb is relaxed. It may have a characteristic ‘pill-rolling’ movement and often begins on one side of the body.”