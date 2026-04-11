Bengaluru surgeon shares 6 signs of Parkinson's disease: ‘Early symptoms can be as common as sleep or gut issues…’

World Parkinson's Day 2026: April 11 is observed as the awareness day of Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's Foundation defines it as a progressive brain disorder that damages dopamine-producing neurons. It is progressive in nature because the loss of these neurons continues over time, leading to a gradual worsening of symptoms.



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Since there is no cure for Parkinson's disease, early detection becomes crucial in slowing its progression and managing symptoms effectively. Recognising the warning signs at the right time can help substantially.

Certain signs may overlap with everyday like fatigue or stress. That's why it's important to be able to spot them early. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, lead consultant, neurosurgery and director, Aster Global Institute of Neurosciences, Bengaluru, listed how everyday signs may indicate something more dangerous.

“In a world where fatigue, poor sleep, and gut issues are almost expected, it is easy to normalise discomfort. But sometimes, these everyday symptoms may be early indicators of conditions like Parkinson’s disease," the neurosurgeon said.

Many early symptoms of Parkinson's are not typical and may be non-specific, overlapping with daily stressors. This way, it is very easy to ignore. Because of this confusion or blatant overlooking, people delay seeing a doctor. By the time diagnosis comes, the symptoms become advanced. Don't wait for the symptoms to become noticeable. Paying attention to the early changes can make a big difference in identifying conditions like Parkinson's disease in time.

“A movement disorder, Parkinson’s disease often develops slowly, sending out subtle signals long before a tremor ever appears. It occurs due to a gradual drop in levels of dopamine, a chemical messenger in the brain that controls smooth movement.” Dr Varma reminded that the condition does not start suddenly or dramatically. But instead, it silently progresses in the background, with early signs which can easily be misattributed to everyday issues like stress or fatigue.

“Most patients experience subtle signs like loss of smell, sleep issues, or gut problems years before a formal diagnosis," he said. The early symptoms can be as common as sleep or gut-related issues, which are widespread and often do not trigger concern, as they are usually thought to be self-manageable.