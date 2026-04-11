Faridabad and Panchkula neurologists share Parkinson's red flags, bust common myths: 'Can affect even people in 30s...'

World Parkinson’s Day: The common image of Parkinson's Disease is an elderly person with shaking hands, but neurologists are highlighting that the reality is often much subtler. The disease is a progressive neurological disorder, and because it develops slowly, early warning signs are frequently dismissed as 'just getting older' until significant motor loss has already occurred. Also read | Parkinson's care: Why early signs and empathy matter On World Parkinson’s Day, neurologists highlight that Parkinson's is often misunderstood as an elderly disease. (Freepik)

On World Parkinson’s Day (April 11), leading medical experts from Faridabad and Panchkula are seeking to dismantle the long-standing misconceptions surrounding Parkinson’s Disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, these specialists shared that the condition is far more complex than simple tremors and highlighted the indispensable role family members play in long-term management.

Moving beyond the 'tremor' myth A primary concern for neurologists is the public's tendency to associate Parkinson's exclusively with the elderly or with visible shaking. Dr Ankit Amar Gupta, consultant, neurosurgery, Paras Health, Panchkula, warned that these narrow definitions can lead to missed diagnoses.

“Parkinson's continues to be surrounded by misconceptions and is still widely misunderstood, and most people associate it only with tremors or assume it is something that happens in old age. That assumption is dangerous because it means that symptoms can sometimes manifest in younger individuals and go unrecognised for months or years,” Dr Gupta said.

He further identified specific red flags that often go ignored:

⦿ Stiffness on one side of the body

⦿ A slowness in movement

⦿ Subtle shifts in behaviour, or sleep

“These are not vague complaints. They are neurological signals, and they deserve to be taken seriously,” Dr Gupta added.