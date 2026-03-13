Bengaluru doctor explains why you are struggling to fall asleep, shares best tips for better sleep
World Sleep Day 2026: Struggling to sleep? Dr Sunil Kumar K, a sleep expert, points to lifestyle habits as major culprits – try these tips for better sleep.
As the world observes World Sleep Day 2026 on March 13, the struggle for a restful night has shifted from a minor annoyance to a significant public health concern. Despite physical exhaustion, many people find themselves staring at the ceiling for hours, a phenomenon that Dr Sunil Kumar K – lead consultant, interventional pulmonology and sleep medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru – explained is increasingly common in our modern environment. Also read | Fortis psychiatrist calls insomnia a hidden mental health emergency, says fixed eating and sleeping routine can help
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kumar spoke about poor sleep and identified the modern lifestyle as being effectively ‘allergic’ to rest, driven by a combination of biological disruptions and environmental habits.
"Difficulty in falling asleep has become very common in today’s fast-paced lifestyle," Dr Kumar observed, adding, "Many people feel physically tired at night but still find it hard to fall asleep because their mind remains active." He warned that this is not merely a nighttime inconvenience, noting that 'poor sleep can affect concentration, mood, immunity, and long-term health, which is why sleep problems should not be ignored'.
The biological disruptors
Dr Kumar identified excessive screen time as a primary antagonist to natural rest. He explained, "One of the biggest reasons for poor sleep is the use of mobile phones, laptops, and televisions late at night. These devices emit blue light, which reduces the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate sleep." He noted that when people spend time 'scrolling through social media, watching videos, or replying to work messages before bed, the brain stays alert and delays the natural sleep process'.
Mental health and daily stress also play a critical role. "Stress and anxiety are also major causes of sleeplessness. Many people lie in bed thinking about work deadlines, financial worries, family responsibilities, or personal problems. When the brain is constantly processing thoughts, it becomes difficult for the body to relax. Overthinking keeps the nervous system active and prevents the mind from entering a restful state," Dr Kumar said.
Furthermore, Dr Kumar pointed out that an irregular sleep schedule 'disrupts the body’s internal clock, also called the circadian rhythm'. He explained that 'when people go to bed at different times every night or stay awake very late on weekends, the body becomes confused about when it should sleep'.
Diet and lifestyle habits
The doctor also highlighted that food and drink choices can also affect sleep quality. According to Dr Kumar, "Consuming caffeine in the evening, such as coffee, tea, cola, or energy drinks, can stimulate the brain and delay sleep." He added that eating heavy or spicy meals late at night can cause indigestion or discomfort, which may disturb sleep, while a 'lack of physical activity during the day can also reduce the body’s natural sleep drive'.
The medical prescription for better sleep
To combat these issues, Dr Kumar provided a set of clinical recommendations: he recommend following a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, saying, "This helps regulate the body’s natural sleep cycle and makes it easier to fall asleep."
He further advised that reducing screen time – at least one hour before bedtime – is also important. Instead of digital engagement, Dr Kumar suggested that 'people can read a book, listen to soft music, practice meditation, or spend a few minutes doing deep breathing exercises'.
Regarding the environment, he suggested 'keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, and slightly cool, as these conditions help the body relax and fall asleep faster'. While he advocates for regular physical activity during the day, he cautioned that 'intense exercise should be avoided close to bedtime'.
Ultimately, Dr Kumar concluded that 'adults should aim for about six to seven hours of quality sleep each night'. He urged vigilance regarding chronic issues, stating, "If a person continues to have difficulty falling asleep for several weeks, experiences loud snoring, or wakes up feeling extremely tired, it is important to consult a doctor to rule out underlying sleep disorders."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
