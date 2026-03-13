Bengaluru doctor explains why you are struggling to fall asleep, shares best tips for better sleep

As the world observes World Sleep Day 2026 on March 13, the struggle for a restful night has shifted from a minor annoyance to a significant public health concern. Despite physical exhaustion, many people find themselves staring at the ceiling for hours, a phenomenon that Dr Sunil Kumar K – lead consultant, interventional pulmonology and sleep medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru – explained is increasingly common in our modern environment. Also read | Fortis psychiatrist calls insomnia a hidden mental health emergency, says fixed eating and sleeping routine can help If sleep issues persist, consult a doctor to rule out underlying disorders. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kumar spoke about poor sleep and identified the modern lifestyle as being effectively ‘allergic’ to rest, driven by a combination of biological disruptions and environmental habits.

"Difficulty in falling asleep has become very common in today’s fast-paced lifestyle," Dr Kumar observed, adding, "Many people feel physically tired at night but still find it hard to fall asleep because their mind remains active." He warned that this is not merely a nighttime inconvenience, noting that 'poor sleep can affect concentration, mood, immunity, and long-term health, which is why sleep problems should not be ignored'.

The biological disruptors Dr Kumar identified excessive screen time as a primary antagonist to natural rest. He explained, "One of the biggest reasons for poor sleep is the use of mobile phones, laptops, and televisions late at night. These devices emit blue light, which reduces the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate sleep." He noted that when people spend time 'scrolling through social media, watching videos, or replying to work messages before bed, the brain stays alert and delays the natural sleep process'.

Mental health and daily stress also play a critical role. "Stress and anxiety are also major causes of sleeplessness. Many people lie in bed thinking about work deadlines, financial worries, family responsibilities, or personal problems. When the brain is constantly processing thoughts, it becomes difficult for the body to relax. Overthinking keeps the nervous system active and prevents the mind from entering a restful state," Dr Kumar said.

Furthermore, Dr Kumar pointed out that an irregular sleep schedule 'disrupts the body’s internal clock, also called the circadian rhythm'. He explained that 'when people go to bed at different times every night or stay awake very late on weekends, the body becomes confused about when it should sleep'.