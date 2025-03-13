World Sleep Day: Expert-backed tips on how you can get the best night's sleep

Who doesn’t love a good nap or getting into bed after a long day. Catching 40 winks can be an enjoyable pastime and a good way to de-stress. As we celebrate World Sleep Day today, we bring you tips on how you can get the best quality sleep. Sleeping is a good way to de-stress at the end of the day(unsplash )

Sleep in loose, comfortable clothing

The clothes you sleep in can impact the way you sleep and its quality. According to a Havard report, sleeping in loose clothing on a comfortable mattress can help those suffering from insomnia. Having your bedroom at the optimal temperature, not too cold or hot, can result in better sleep.

Keep your surroundings clean

A clean and tidy bedroom will make you more comfortable when you are trying to fall asleep. Before getting into your bed, do a 5-minute pick-up around the room - arrange your vanity, straighten the bedding, put your clothes away, etc. Another aspect one might ignore is the unseen dirt. According to Dyson’s Global Connected Indoor Air Quality Data Research, the highest levels of indoor air pollution (PM2.5) occur between 6pm and midnight. Investing in an air purifier can help you manage the amount of pollutants you are exposed to. Shawn Navarednam, Design Engineer, says, “If you suffer from asthma or allergies, clean air will promote a healthier environment for a better sleep.”

Having a good sleep depends on having clean surroundings(unsplash)

Wash your pillows and bedding regularly

Your bed might be holding onto a lot of dirt like dust mites, allergens, and pet dander. Beddings and pillowcases can harbor around 3 million bacteria in just a week. Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist, says, “Invisible airborne irritants like pollen, smoke, and harmful pollutants linger long into the night. To achieve a cleaner bedroom, consistent cleaning and vacuuming will remove any dust or allergens. Wash your bedding weekly in hot water that is at least 140°F to reduce allergens and remove microscopic skin flakes.”

Keep your phone away

Using your phone late into the night can be egregious to your sleep. According to the IKEA Sleep Uncovered Report, around 90% of 18 to 24-year-olds use phones in the bedroom. Wellness experts are quick to remind us to ditch the phone before bed and leave it in another room for a restful night’s sleep. A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health emphasised the importance of adequate sleep for physical and mental growth in young individuals. It found that adolescents who left notifications on, even in silent mode, experienced less sleep compared to those who turned their phones off completely or kept them outside the bedroom.

De-stress before getting into bed

Stress can affect your sleep. While technology is usually thought to be bad, it can be used for good. According to the IKEA Sleep Uncovered Report, almost 48% of people say stress is the main reason they can't sleep well. About 38% of women reported higher stress levels than men (23%). Here is where tech can be helpful. A survey by YouGov India and Amazon found that people between 35-45 years old use voice assistants to set up their sleep routines. It can include playing meditation sessions, relaxing sounds, and listening to audiobooks or music before bedtime. You can set your alarms or control the temperature of the room with AI assistants.

Pay attention to sleep products

With sleep tourism booming, you can replicate the services by luxury hotels in your home as well. A good quality pillow, a soft blanket, comfortable sheets, and more can make a big difference to your sleeping patterns. Ganesh Sonawane, co-founder, FRIDO, says, "India’s sleep crisis is more than just a statistic - it’s impacting productivity, stress levels, and long-term health. A key yet often overlooked factor in improving sleep quality is ergonomics. Investing in a comfortable, supportive mattress, pillow, and bedding isn’t a luxury - it’s essential for spinal alignment, muscle relaxation, and overall well-being. Beyond just sleep duration, sleep quality matters.”