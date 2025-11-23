Nutritionist warns excess caffeine can disturb sleep, digestion and mood: 5 signs you are overdosing on caffeine

Caffeine is many people’s trusted morning companion, a quick pick-me-up and productivity booster that keeps the day moving. From coffee to energy drinks, it powers millions through busy mornings and late-night deadlines. However, moderate caffeine intake (approximately 400 mg per day for most healthy adults, as reported in Food and Chemical Toxicology) is generally safe. Exceeding that amount can turn this everyday ally into a source of stress for your body and mind. Overdosing on caffeine doesn’t necessarily mean an emergency. Still, it does mean consuming enough to trigger noticeable physical and psychological effects, such as racing heartbeats, jitters, disrupted sleep, or even digestive issues. Spot the signs before it’s too late, learn if your caffeine habit is doing more harm than good. (Adobe Stock)

Suppose you’ve been feeling unusually wired, anxious, or struggling to sleep despite your daily cup or two. Dr Nisha, Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Gurgoan, tells Health Shots, “Most people don’t realise how quickly caffeine can accumulate in the body. Even a little extra can overstimulate the nervous system and disturb sleep, digestion, and mood. Listening to your body’s early warning signs—like jitters or disrupted sleep—is the first step toward healthier, more balanced energy levels."

5 clear signs of caffeine overload

It is important to learn how to scale back gradually, helping you support long-term heart and nervous system health, while still enjoying your favourite caffeinated drinks without the side effects. Keep a check on these signs of caffeine overconsumption:

Persistent jitters, restlessness, or anxiety

Symptom: Feeling shaky, fidgety, or overly nervous without reason.

Mechanism: Caffeine blocks adenosine, overstimulating the central nervous system and triggering excess adrenaline release.

Health impact: Can worsen anxiety disorders, elevate stress levels, and affect focus and mood, as reported by the Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

Insomnia or fragmented sleep

Symptom: Trouble falling asleep, frequent night awakenings, or waking unrefreshed.

Mechanism: With a 5–6 hour half-life, caffeine delays deep sleep cycles if consumed later in the day.

Health impact: Poor sleep impairs repair processes, immunity, and mood regulation, as reported by the Journal of Nutrition (National Library of Medicine, 2016).

Heart palpitations or rapid heart rate

Symptom: Skipped beats, fluttering, or racing heartbeat at rest.

Mechanism: Excess adrenaline stimulates the heart, increasing rate and sometimes irregularity.

Health Impact: A report by the Journal of Psychopharmacology indicates that cardiovascular stress and persistent palpitations warrant a medical evaluation.

Digestive Distress

Symptom: Frequent bathroom trips, stomach cramps, acid reflux, or heartburn.

Mechanism: Caffeine is a diuretic and laxative that also increases stomach acid production.

Health Impact: Can cause dehydration, nutrient malabsorption, and gastrointestinal irritation, as reported by the Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal.

Chronic Headaches or Migraines

Symptom: Daily headaches or severe pain when skipping caffeine.

Mechanism: Caffeine constricts cerebral blood vessels, and withdrawal causes rebound dilation and pain.

Health Impact: A report by the International Journal of Epidemiology signals dependency and can lead to a painful withdrawal cycle.

How to safely reduce caffeine intake?

Use the tapering method: Reduce your intake gradually by about 25–50 mg every 3–4 days, to minimise withdrawal symptoms, such as headaches or fatigue. Make smart swaps : Replace high-caffeine drinks with lower-caffeine options such as green tea, black tea, or decaf coffee to ease the transition. Hydrate and manage withdrawal: Increase your water intake to reduce headaches and support your detoxification process. Set a caffeine curfew: Stop consuming caffeine by 12 PM–2 PM to prevent sleep disruption, as caffeine remains active in the body for hours, as reported by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

When to talk to your doctor

If you’re experiencing severe symptoms such as persistent irregular heartbeat, chest discomfort, intense anxiety, or frequent panic episodes, contact your doctor right away. These signs may indicate that caffeine is affecting your cardiovascular or nervous system more strongly than expected. For most people, reducing caffeine intake is a positive step that supports steadier energy, a calmer mood, and improved sleep. If symptoms persist despite reducing consumption, a healthcare professional can help identify underlying causes and guide you toward a safer, more balanced approach.



FAQ’s: Overdose on caffeine

Can too much caffeine cause long-term health issues?

Yes. Regular overuse may affect sleep, raise anxiety levels, and place extra strain on the heart. Reducing intake helps lower these risks.

How much caffeine is generally considered safe per day?

Most healthy adults can handle up to 400 mg daily, but sensitivity varies. If you feel jittery or restless, lower your intake.

Why does caffeine make my heart race?

High doses trigger a stronger adrenaline response, which can cause your heart rate to increase. If this happens often, cut back steadily.

How can I reduce caffeine intake without experiencing withdrawal symptoms?

Reduce slowly, stay hydrated, and switch to lighter options such as green tea or decaf to ease headaches and fatigue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.