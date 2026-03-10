Young adults not sleeping enough? Chennai doctor warns of weight gain, 'metabolic slowdown'
If you delay sleep for doomscrolling or work, it's high time you reconsider this habit as your metabolic health is at stake.
Sleep deprivation is pervasive, especially among today's generation. Young adults are sleeping later than usual. Screen time or work is pushing bedtime way past healthy limits.
Sleep is consistently regarded as the foundational pillar for good health, yet it is the first thing that is sidelined in their daily routine, for both big and small reasons. It aids in proper rest and recovery, while also supporting brain health and regulating essential physiological and psychological processes in the body. When sleep is regularly compromised, your health is bound to take a hit for the worse, functioning at a subpar level.
HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Rajmadhangi D, MD, general medicine, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, who warned that sleep deprivation over a long period may result in damaged metabolic functions. Now, for the uninformed, metabolism is an internal process, one of the important ones, which is about how the body converts food and drink into energy.
“Sleep deprivation is fueling metabolic slowdown.Someone who doesn't get enough sleep over a long period of time often struggles to burn calories efficiently or maintain proper energy balance,” Dr Rajmadhangi said. The consequences include weight gain and risk of metabolic syndrome.
How does lack of sleep disrupt hormones?
Did you know you are likely to be hungrier when you are not sleeping enough? The doctor acknowledged that appetite increases. Main reason? The culprit is slowed down metabolism, all because of poor sleep, whichas a chain efefct lead to hormonal imbalance.
Describing how poor sleep messes with your hormones and makes you hungrier, the physician described, “The hormone that signals hunger (ghrelin) is elevated, while the hormone that signals satiety (leptin) is reduced; therefore, a person feels hungrier and craves high-calorie foods even more.”
The other downside is also high blood sugarlevels. “The increase in cortisol levels makes the body less sensitive to insulin, so it becomes less efficient at using glucose, and the amount of stored fat increases, which, in turn, elevates blood sugar levels again,” the doctor shared a grim reality check.
So occasional late nights may not seem much, but they alter major functions in your body, primarily your metabolic system. What are some long-term risks?
Long-term health risks
The doctor identified major ailments that can develop if one continues to sleep less for a long time. These include insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. He also urged adults to embrace healthy lifestyle habits and curb long working hours, social activities, and screen exposure as they are major triggers of poor sleep quality.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
