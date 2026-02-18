US cardiologist reveals why weight loss is not the only measure of good health and longevity

For any goal, you need to prioritise. Prioritising one agenda over the other does not make the others less important; it is just a way to focus your energy and make tangible progress.

What are some of the checklists that define longevity? Addressing what exactly contributes to living longer, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, took to his Instagram on February 18 to dispell a predominant error many may make when setting their longevity goals.

Longevity is one of the primary health goals. Often, it is misinterpreted, with sayings like ‘ageing like fine wine’ implying the presence of a youthful glow even as one grows older. Another common misunderstanding is that longevity simply means adding more years to life. While lifespan extension is a part of it, true longevity is about living the golden years in good health, that is, being mobile, independent and not being constrained by lifestyle-based comorbidities. ALSO READ: US cardiologist breaks down what really matters for longevity: From 8 hour sleep to diet changes

Why is weight loss not enough? Staying within your goal weight is commendable, and surely one of the most desired fitness aspirations, as weight management requires discipline and dedication. Obesity can trigger a wide range of lifestyle-related diseases, from diabetes to hypertension, which in turn make the body more susceptible to serious ailments. Regularly monitoring your weight and keeping it in check can help you stay on the right track of longevity, But the cardiologist shared an important reality check: while weight is easy to measure, he remarked, “It's also incomplete.”

The number on your scale, according to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, does not give you the full picture. “If longevity is the goal, metabolic health is the real target. The scale tells you mass. It does not tell you how your body is functioning, adapting, or ageing,” he cautioned. So even if you fall within the healthy BMI category, you still may be at risk of serious, debilitating conditions that can affect your long-term health and quality of life.

What should you focus on? Dr Sanjay Bhojraj urged to track these major health markers:

Resting heart rate

Blood pressure

Fasting glucose

Muscle mass When you track these vital markers, you get a clear picture of long-term health. As per Dr Bhojraj, “These metrics reveal how efficiently your system operates and how well it will perform over time.” Only by focusing on weight do you get a false sense of good health. This is why one should go for regular testing and screening to ensure they stay in good health and live better.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.