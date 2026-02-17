US cardiologist breaks down what really matters for longevity: From 8 hour sleep to diet changes
Are you priortising the right lifestyle practices? Know which ones are indispensable for longevity and good health.
With conversations around wellness coming to the forefront, everyone has something to share, but it can often feel like noise. On a daily basis, one has to constantly weigh options, filter advice, and figure out what really supports long-term health instead of quick fixes. The clarity, however, can be sought with an expert's take to get a realistic understanding of how the body functions and reacts.
ALSO READ: Sleep doctor shares 2 rules to fix sleep routine and rest better: ‘When you go to bed at 10…’
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, took to his Instagram on February 14 for a quick, rapid-fire round ‘this or that’, weighing two lifestyle and wellness practices, revealing which one is better. He cut through all the noise related to wellness and revealed honest insights on sleep, stress and more.
His take serves as a timely reminder that, at the end of the day, sustainable health is built on getting the basics right, not chasing quick-fix shortcuts.
1. 8-hour sleep or morning workout
Both options here may seem equally important, but the doctor did not hesitate to choose eight hours of sleep. Restorative sleep is the clear winner. He even went so far as to use the analogy of ‘trading his pinky finger’ for eight hours of sleep for the rest of his life.
Chronic sleep deprivation can cause extensive damage that cannot easily be reversed or undone. Meanwhile, a morning workout can always be shifted to another time of the day. When it comes to long-term health, sleep carries significant weight and cannot be replaced by anything else.
2. Stress management or diet changes
Another two crucial options were put to the cardiologist during the rapid-fire round. At the same time, diet does need to be adjusted to ensure adequate nutritional intake so that psychological functions are properly supported and deficiencies, whether iron deficiency or inadequate protein intake, are avoided. Stress management, however, came out as the preferred choice, which should be prioritised first, as per Dr Bhojraj.
Stress acts as a powerful trigger for countless ailments if you leave it unaddressed. In fact, the cardiologist, called out the flawed perception many have regarding stress management.
He further delineated the side effects of chronic stress, “It causes neuroinflammation, accelerates cardiovascular disease and makes cancer more likely." While stress cannot be avoided, Dr Bhojraj revealed that you can change how you react.
3. HRT or natural approach
Hormone replacement therapy is a treatment that helps manage symptoms, especially in menopausal women when estrogen levels begin to drop. However, the doctor emphasised that lifestyle optimisation must come first. From regular exercise to a healthy diet, these are foundational for your HRT to work first; hormone therapy will come across only as an expensive treatment that delivers poor or limited results compared to long-term health benefits.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.