US cardiologist breaks down what really matters for longevity: From 8 hour sleep to diet changes

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, took to his Instagram on February 14 for a quick, rapid-fire round ‘this or that’, weighing two lifestyle and wellness practices, revealing which one is better. He cut through all the noise related to wellness and revealed honest insights on sleep , stress and more.

With conversations around wellness coming to the forefront, everyone has something to share, but it can often feel like noise. On a daily basis, one has to constantly weigh options, filter advice, and figure out what really supports long-term health instead of quick fixes. The clarity, however, can be sought with an expert's take to get a realistic understanding of how the body functions and reacts.

His take serves as a timely reminder that, at the end of the day, sustainable health is built on getting the basics right, not chasing quick-fix shortcuts.

1. 8-hour sleep or morning workout Both options here may seem equally important, but the doctor did not hesitate to choose eight hours of sleep. Restorative sleep is the clear winner. He even went so far as to use the analogy of ‘trading his pinky finger’ for eight hours of sleep for the rest of his life.

Chronic sleep deprivation can cause extensive damage that cannot easily be reversed or undone. Meanwhile, a morning workout can always be shifted to another time of the day. When it comes to long-term health, sleep carries significant weight and cannot be replaced by anything else.

2. Stress management or diet changes Another two crucial options were put to the cardiologist during the rapid-fire round. At the same time, diet does need to be adjusted to ensure adequate nutritional intake so that psychological functions are properly supported and deficiencies, whether iron deficiency or inadequate protein intake, are avoided. Stress management, however, came out as the preferred choice, which should be prioritised first, as per Dr Bhojraj.

Stress acts as a powerful trigger for countless ailments if you leave it unaddressed. In fact, the cardiologist, called out the flawed perception many have regarding stress management.



He further delineated the side effects of chronic stress, “It causes neuroinflammation, accelerates cardiovascular disease and makes cancer more likely." While stress cannot be avoided, Dr Bhojraj revealed that you can change how you react.

3. HRT or natural approach Hormone replacement therapy is a treatment that helps manage symptoms, especially in menopausal women when estrogen levels begin to drop. However, the doctor emphasised that lifestyle optimisation must come first. From regular exercise to a healthy diet, these are foundational for your HRT to work first; hormone therapy will come across only as an expensive treatment that delivers poor or limited results compared to long-term health benefits.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.