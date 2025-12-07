Neurologist warns young Indians are at risk of Parkinson's disease, reveals 4 early signs: ‘Breathier voice…’

Parkinson's disease is often considered an illness of old age, but now early signs are seen even in young adults, in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Before the condition fully develops, it gives off subtle clues that many overlook or dismiss as stress or burnout. These early symptoms are actually vital red flags and, when brought to medical attention on time, can make a vital difference in diagnosis and management. Sudden soft or low voice is one of the signs seen in young adults. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Neurologist shares the 3S that silently increase your stroke risk

To understand the early signs, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sanjay Pandey, Professor and Head, Department of Neurology and Stroke Medicine at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

The condition is appearing in younger people alarmingly, and there's also a steady rise in cases. Dr Pandey said, “India is projected to have the highest absolute number of Parkinson’s cases globally, and nearly 40 to 45 per cent of Indian patients develop motor symptoms between the ages of 22 and 49. This makes early-onset Parkinson’s Disease (EOPD) far more common than most people realise.”

4 signs of early Parkinson's disease

Dr Panday revealed that the early symptoms can be underestimated because they may overlap with the aftereffects of the stress. He also shared an example from his practice where the patient ignored all the early signs.

“Interestingly, I recently treated a 38-year-old male who had all these symptoms. He brushed them off as routine stress, only to learn that he had young-onset Parkinson’s triggered by a genetic factor,” he said.

The neurologist listed out the 4 early signs seen in young adults:

1. Small handwriting: A sudden and unexplained shrinking of handwriting size, known as micrographia, is one of the earliest red flags. People often blame stress or exhaustion, but it reflects reduced control of hand movement.

2. Trouble moving or walking: Slower walking, stiffness, dragging of one foot, or difficulty turning while walking are classic symptoms. These appear gradually and are often confused with muscle fatigue or lack of exercise.

Stiffness in leg is one of the signs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

3. A soft or low voice: A voice that becomes softer, breathier, or less expressive can be an early neurological sign. Most people think it is due to throat strain, but Parkinson’s can affect the muscles involved in speech.

4. Tremor: A slight shaking in the hand or fingers at rest is a well-known symptom, yet many ignore it if it is mild or intermittent. Early tremor is often subtle but clinically significant.

What you can do

The neurologist emphasised acting promptly and getting regular check-ups, as ignoring subtle signs may lead to complications. He advised, “I highly recommend regular neurological screenings, paying attention to persistent symptoms, maintaining physical activity, and seeking evaluation if you have a family history. This can help immensely with early detection. If you notice any of these signs, consult a doctor promptly rather than waiting for them to worsen.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.