Is exercise the perfect antidote to Parkinson's disease? Neurologist explains, shares workout routine to follow

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder caused by the gradual loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain. Commonly affecting older adults, it manifests through both motor symptoms, such as tremors, slowed movement, stiffness, and balance issues, and non-motor symptoms, including anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, and memory loss. Although Parkinson's disease currently has no cure, its progression can be managed and slowed with appropriate treatment and lifestyle adjustments.

Is exercise a cure for Parkinson’s?

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Nitika Mahajan, consultant neurologist, Livasa Hospital, Khanna said, “While Parkinson’s may not have any cure to date, the impact of regular exercise on it is nothing less than a miracle. Latest research has proven that regular exercise strengthens the connections of brain cells and increases the release of dopamine, thereby promoting neuroprotective effects, and is thus capable of altering the disease course.”

Types of exercises that can slow down Parkinson’s progression:

"Exercising proves extremely helpful in combating both motor and non-motor symptoms, as exercise helps in increasing the release of happy hormones called endorphins in our brain," said Dr. Nitika Mahajan as she recommended these three types of exercises for slowing down the progression of Parkinson's disease:

Aerobic exercises: It includes walking, cycling and treadmill, which can slow down the progression of motor symptoms even in advanced stages of the disease.

Resistance or strength training: Strength training includes weightlifting, resistance or elastic bands. These exercises help by decreasing rigidity and improving muscle strength.

Balancing exercises: Workout routines such as yoga and tai chi, a Chinese martial art, can help in improving the balance, thereby preventing falls, which are very common in advanced stages of the disease.

“In case you are wondering which one gives the best results, then ideally it is recommended to create a multimodal exercise plan combining all three types of exercise, thus impacting and improving all the domains of the disease,” the neurologist highlighted the importance of having a combined routine including all three types of exercises.

