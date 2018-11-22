Priyanka Chopra will be working on Sky is Pink till eve of her wedding to Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is set to wed American singer Nick Jonas, will be shooting for The Sky Is Pink right till the day before the celebrations, says the film's producer.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is producing the movie under his Roy Kapur Films banner, told IANS: "Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism."

Kapur is in Goa for the Film Bazaar, being held alongside the 49th International Indian Film Festival. His film The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and also starring Farhan Akhtar, is currently being shot in Delhi.

Is Kapur going to Jodhpur for the much-awaited Priyanka-Nick wedding? "I'd rather speak about these things after they happen, rather than before," he said with a smile.

Will Priyanka be joining the shoot soon after the wedding? "We have a few more days in Mumbai, and then a few days in the Andamans, which we will do between December and January," Kapur said.

For now, the team has been having a gala time shooting in the busy by-lanes of Old Delhi. "It's great fun shooting in old Delhi. We all ate much more than we should have. But that's the fun of it," said Kapur, adding the movie will release mid-2019.

Preparations for Priyanka and Nick's wedding at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur are on in full swing.

The details, including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actor's Mumbai residence.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:40 IST