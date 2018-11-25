Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party together on The Sky is Pink sets. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with beau Nick Jonas and the two will soon kickstart their wedding celebrations. The groom-to-be just arrived in India for the D-day and joined his ladylove in Delhi for a Thanksgiving dinner. The former Miss World had been shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in the capital and had to wrap it by Sunday ahead of the wedding. The American singer also joined Priyanka for the small get-together, hosted by the film’s producer Aditya Roy Kapur and director Shonali Bose, before their departure to their wedding destination.

Priyanka’s brother Siddharth was also a part of the celebrations. The team celebrated the special occasion with some champagne and a cake that read, “Congratulations to our dear bride to be P.C.J.” Priyanka and actor Farhan Akhtar will be seen as Dangal actor Zaira Wasim’s parents who is a motivational speaker suffering from pulmonary fibrosis in the film.

Priyanka and Nick will get married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2. As per the reports, a Hindu wedding ceremony will be held on December 2 and will be followed by a Christian wedding on December 3. The pre-wedding celebrations are expected to kick off on November 29. The couple are also expected to perform at their sangeet. While Nick will reportedly perform a medley of his best songs, Priyanka will be dancing on her self-chosen favourite dance numbers.

The Desi girl has already hosted three back-to-back parties abroad including a bridal shower in New York and a bachelorette and a pajama party in Amsterdarm. The two had also taken part in a traditional roka ceremony in August at Priyanka’s Mumbai residence which was followed by an intimate bash with a few Bollywood actors in presence. As per the latest reports, the royal wedding will be followed by two receptions – one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 14:33 IST