Before Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wedding, here are their unseen childhood pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly get married in Jodhpur’s impressive Umaid Bhawan Palace and looks like the entire affair, starting with the pre-wedding functions starting from November 29 onwards to their wedding on December 2 will be a lavish affair. Reports suggest that the bride will fly to Udaipur and take a helicopter and land directly at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nick may join her in the chopper.

While details like wedding guests and Priyanka’s trousseau are hard to come by, we do know that the bride-to-be was busy in Delhi shooting her film, The Sky Is Pink, till Saturday. In fact, the film’s team threw a little party as a send off to their ‘bride to be’. Nick also joined the celebrations.

In the run-up to their wedding, both Priyanka and Nick held their pre-wedding celebrations for a while now. In end of October, Priyanka’s friend threw a lavish bridal shower, which was attended by Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor too. She followed it up with a bachelorette party in Amsterdam, which saw Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Meanwhile, Nick too had his little bachelor party by the sea.

Ahead of their wedding, here are some pictures from their childhood that the couple has shared over a period of time:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:42 IST