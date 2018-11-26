Before Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wedding, here are their unseen childhood pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly get married on December 2 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The pre-wedding ceremonies will kickoff from November 29.bollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2018 15:43 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly get married in Jodhpur’s impressive Umaid Bhawan Palace and looks like the entire affair, starting with the pre-wedding functions starting from November 29 onwards to their wedding on December 2 will be a lavish affair. Reports suggest that the bride will fly to Udaipur and take a helicopter and land directly at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nick may join her in the chopper.
While details like wedding guests and Priyanka’s trousseau are hard to come by, we do know that the bride-to-be was busy in Delhi shooting her film, The Sky Is Pink, till Saturday. In fact, the film’s team threw a little party as a send off to their ‘bride to be’. Nick also joined the celebrations.
In the run-up to their wedding, both Priyanka and Nick held their pre-wedding celebrations for a while now. In end of October, Priyanka’s friend threw a lavish bridal shower, which was attended by Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor too. She followed it up with a bachelorette party in Amsterdam, which saw Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Meanwhile, Nick too had his little bachelor party by the sea.
Ahead of their wedding, here are some pictures from their childhood that the couple has shared over a period of time:
It's the most incredible gift to be born to such wonderful parents. For making all My dreams come true and never letting me settle...My extremely talented, gifted,kind "life of a party" father and my resilient, strong and gentle mother @madhuchopra who is also my producing partner for @purplepebblepictures . I miss u so much dad. What an incredible voice. Always my inspiration. Sharing this throwback video with you all today because I really miss him...And this void will always be my companion.. presenting.. My father..Late Dr. Ashok Chopra.
13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all. #grateful #diabetes #livebeyond #fbf
My dad is my hero. Kind, compassionate, wise and loving.. and strong. He has been so strong these last few months. It blows me away. I love you dad. It is an honor to be your son. Behind every great man is an amazing woman and @mamadjonas is that for sure. We're missing one Jonas brother in this photo cause he wasn't born yet but @franklinjonas you are the man. Proud of who your become. And @kevinjonas happy Father's Day to you too! Your girls are beautiful.
First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:42 IST