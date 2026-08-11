Punjab: 1 dead as car hits bike in Sangrur

A 32-year-old man lost his life after a “speeding” car hit his bike near the Kalajhar toll plaza in Sangrur late on Sunday evening. From the car, which was abandoned by the driver at some distance from the mishap site, police officials seized 90-kg poppy pods and four number plates. An FIR has been registered, officials said. The car which was abandoned by its driver following the mishap near mishap Kalajhar toll plaza in Sangrur on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh. The mishap took place near Nadampur village at 10.30 pm on Sunday. The victim’s brother said he was walking along the main road towards Nadampur when he saw a speeding white Hyundai Creta hitting the bike from behind and flinging the victim across the road divider. The bike caught fire.

The victim was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala by his brother and passersby, where doctors declared him dead. The unknown car driver was booked under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324(2) (mischief causing damage) at the Bhawanigarh police station.

Before the police got to know about the mishap, officials had received information about the abandoned car in which the poppy had been kept. According to the police, the car involved in the mishap was parked about 500 metres from the toll plaza. Officials seized six black plastic bags containing the poppy, and also four fake number plates. A separate case under Section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered by the Bhawanigarh police.